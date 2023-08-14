MONUMENTS À LA CARTE HÔTEL SAINT-CÔME 32 Grand Rue Jean Moulin Montpellier, 14 août 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Accédez exceptionnellement à l’Hôtel Saint Côme tout juste restauré et à son magnifique amphithéâtre..

32 Grand Rue Jean Moulin

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Enjoy exceptional access to the newly restored Hôtel Saint Côme and its magnificent amphitheatre.

Disfrute de un acceso excepcional al recién restaurado Hôtel Saint Côme y a su magnífico anfiteatro.

Erhalten Sie ausnahmsweise Zugang zum frisch renovierten Hotel Saint Côme und seinem wunderschönen Amphitheater.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-10 par OT MONTPELLIER