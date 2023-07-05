- Cet évènement est passé
CLÔTURE DESTINATION JAPON 32 Avenue Carnot Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne
Catégories d’Évènement:
CLÔTURE DESTINATION JAPON 32 Avenue Carnot Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne, 5 juillet 2023, Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne.
Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne,Mayenne
Venez clôturer le temps fort japon avec nous !.
2023-07-05 fin : 2023-07-05 17:00:00. .
32 Avenue Carnot Médiathèque
Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne 53200 Mayenne Pays de la Loire
Come and join us to round off the Japan highlight!
Acompáñenos como colofón a lo más destacado de Japón
Schließen Sie das japanische Highlight mit uns ab!
Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire