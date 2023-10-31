- Cet évènement est passé
Plaz’ à l’horreur 32-34 Boulevard de Maré Marmande
Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne
14h30 : Frankenwennie
Séance suivie d’un Loup-Garou en salle
16h30 : L’Exorciste (1973) – interdit au moins de 12 ans.
Buffet entre les 2 films
18h45 : L’Exorciste : Devotion – interdit au moins de 12 ans
21h00 : Five Nights et Freddy’s – Avant-Première – interdit au moins de 12 ans
Séance surveillée par nos animatronics
23h00 : Terrifer 2 – interdit au moins de 16ans.
Justificatifs d’âge demandés en caisse, pour l’entrée en salle..
32-34 Boulevard de Maré Cinéma Le Plaza
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
2:30 pm: Frankenwennie
Screening followed by a Werewolf in theatres
4:30pm: The Exorcist (1973) – forbidden to children under 12.
Buffet between the 2 films
6:45pm: The Exorcist: Devotion – forbidden to under 12s
9:00 pm: Five Nights and Freddy’s – Avant-Première – forbidden to under 12s
Supervised by our animatronics
11:00 p.m.: Terrifer 2 – forbidden to under-16s.
Proof of age required at the box office.
14.30 h: Frankenwennie
Proyección seguida de Un hombre lobo en los cines
16.30 h: El exorcista (1973) – prohibida a menores de 12 años.
Buffet entre las 2 películas
18.45 h: El exorcista: Devoción – prohibida a menores de 12 años
21.00 h: Five Nights and Freddy’s – Preestreno – prohibido a menores de 12 años
Proyección supervisada por nuestros animatrónicos
23.00 h: Terrifer 2 – Prohibida la entrada a menores de 16 años.
Es necesario acreditar la edad en taquilla para acceder al cine.
14.30 Uhr: Frankenwennie
Sitzung mit anschließendem Werwolf im Kino
16.30 Uhr: Der Exorzist (1973) – ab 12 Jahren verboten.
Buffet zwischen den beiden Filmen
18.45 Uhr: Der Exorzist: Devotion – ab 12 Jahren verboten
21.00 Uhr: Five Nights und Freddy’s – Vorpremiere – ab 12 Jahren freigegeben
Von unseren Animatronics beaufsichtigte Sitzung
23.00 Uhr: Terrifer 2 – ab 16 Jahren.
Altersnachweis an der Kasse für den Einlass in den Kinosaal erforderlich.
