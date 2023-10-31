Plaz’ à l’horreur 32-34 Boulevard de Maré Marmande, 31 octobre 2023, Marmande.

Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne

14h30 : Frankenwennie

Séance suivie d’un Loup-Garou en salle

16h30 : L’Exorciste (1973) – interdit au moins de 12 ans.

Buffet entre les 2 films

18h45 : L’Exorciste : Devotion – interdit au moins de 12 ans

21h00 : Five Nights et Freddy’s – Avant-Première – interdit au moins de 12 ans

Séance surveillée par nos animatronics

23h00 : Terrifer 2 – interdit au moins de 16ans.

Justificatifs d’âge demandés en caisse, pour l’entrée en salle..

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 . .

32-34 Boulevard de Maré Cinéma Le Plaza

Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2:30 pm: Frankenwennie

Screening followed by a Werewolf in theatres

4:30pm: The Exorcist (1973) – forbidden to children under 12.

Buffet between the 2 films

6:45pm: The Exorcist: Devotion – forbidden to under 12s

9:00 pm: Five Nights and Freddy’s – Avant-Première – forbidden to under 12s

Supervised by our animatronics

11:00 p.m.: Terrifer 2 – forbidden to under-16s.

Proof of age required at the box office.

14.30 h: Frankenwennie

Proyección seguida de Un hombre lobo en los cines

16.30 h: El exorcista (1973) – prohibida a menores de 12 años.

Buffet entre las 2 películas

18.45 h: El exorcista: Devoción – prohibida a menores de 12 años

21.00 h: Five Nights and Freddy’s – Preestreno – prohibido a menores de 12 años

Proyección supervisada por nuestros animatrónicos

23.00 h: Terrifer 2 – Prohibida la entrada a menores de 16 años.

Es necesario acreditar la edad en taquilla para acceder al cine.

14.30 Uhr: Frankenwennie

Sitzung mit anschließendem Werwolf im Kino

16.30 Uhr: Der Exorzist (1973) – ab 12 Jahren verboten.

Buffet zwischen den beiden Filmen

18.45 Uhr: Der Exorzist: Devotion – ab 12 Jahren verboten

21.00 Uhr: Five Nights und Freddy’s – Vorpremiere – ab 12 Jahren freigegeben

Von unseren Animatronics beaufsichtigte Sitzung

23.00 Uhr: Terrifer 2 – ab 16 Jahren.

Altersnachweis an der Kasse für den Einlass in den Kinosaal erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par OT Val de Garonne