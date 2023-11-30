APÉRO SPÉCIAL MOVEMBER 315 Rue Cave des Consuls Puissalicon, 30 novembre 2023, Puissalicon.

Puissalicon,Hérault

Au programme visite de la cave puis concours photo de la plus belle moustache. On terminera sur une dégustation exclusive de notre gamme Manpot avec remise exceptionnelle pour l’occasion.

Sortez vos plus belles moustaches!.

2023-11-30 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-30 . EUR.

315 Rue Cave des Consuls

Puissalicon 34480 Hérault Occitanie



The program includes a tour of the winery, followed by a photo competition for the most beautiful moustache. We’ll finish with an exclusive tasting of our Manpot range, with a special discount for the occasion.

Get out your best moustache!

El programa incluye una visita a la bodega, seguida de un concurso fotográfico para elegir el bigote más bonito. Terminaremos con una degustación exclusiva de nuestra gama Manpot, con un descuento especial para la ocasión.

¡Saca tu mejor bigote!

Auf dem Programm steht eine Besichtigung des Weinkellers und anschließend ein Fotowettbewerb um den schönsten Schnurrbart. Zum Abschluss gibt es eine exklusive Verkostung unseres Manpot-Sortiments mit einem Sonderrabatt für diesen Anlass.

Holen Sie Ihre schönsten Schnurrbärte hervor!

