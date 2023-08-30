Cinéma en avant-première – Une année difficile 31 rue de Vire Bischwiller, 30 août 2023, Bischwiller.

Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin

Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos. Plus attirés par la bière et les chips gratuites que par leurs arguments, ils vont peu à peu intégrer le mouvement sans conviction….

2023-08-30 fin : 2023-08-30 21:58:00. EUR.

31 rue de Vire

Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their tether, and it’s on the associative path they’re taking together that they come across some young environmental activists. Attracted more by the free beer and potato chips than by their arguments, they gradually join the movement without conviction?

Albert y Bruno están sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, así que en el trabajo comunitario que realizan juntos conocen a un grupo de jóvenes activistas ecologistas. Más atraídos por la cerveza y las patatas fritas gratis que por sus argumentos, poco a poco se van uniendo al movimiento sin convicción..

Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Lebens angelangt. Auf ihrem gemeinsamen Weg durch die Vereine treffen sie auf junge Umweltaktivisten. Sie sind mehr von Bier und kostenlosen Chips als von ihren Argumenten angezogen und werden nach und nach Teil der Bewegung, ohne jedoch wirklich davon überzeugt zu sein

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par Maison de la Culture de Bischwiller