Expo-Vente de Noël : Les Céramiques de Fox – Les Peintures d’Emilie Dewaele 31 Montberger Saint-Chabrais, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Chabrais.

Saint-Chabrais,Creuse

Expo-vente de Noël

de les céramiques de Fox et les peintures d’Emilie Dewaele

à 31 Montberger, Saint-Chabrais

Renseignements :

ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73

edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12.

2023-12-20 fin : 2023-12-21 19:00:00. .

31 Montberger

Saint-Chabrais 23130 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas exhibition and sale

of Fox’s ceramics and Emilie Dewaele’s paintings

at 31 Montberger, Saint-Chabrais

For further information, please contact

ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73

edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12

Exposición y venta navideñas

con cerámicas de Fox y pinturas de Emilie Dewaele

en Montberger 31, Saint-Chabrais

Para más información

ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73

edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12

Expo-Verkauf zu Weihnachten

von Fox’ Keramiken und Emilie Dewaeles Gemälden

in 31 Montberger, Saint-Chabrais

Informationen:

ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73

edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine