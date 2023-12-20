Expo-Vente de Noël : Les Céramiques de Fox – Les Peintures d’Emilie Dewaele 31 Montberger Saint-Chabrais
Expo-Vente de Noël : Les Céramiques de Fox – Les Peintures d’Emilie Dewaele 31 Montberger Saint-Chabrais, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Chabrais.
Saint-Chabrais,Creuse
Expo-vente de Noël
de les céramiques de Fox et les peintures d’Emilie Dewaele
à 31 Montberger, Saint-Chabrais
Renseignements :
ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73
edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12.
2023-12-20 fin : 2023-12-21 19:00:00. .
31 Montberger
Saint-Chabrais 23130 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Christmas exhibition and sale
of Fox’s ceramics and Emilie Dewaele’s paintings
at 31 Montberger, Saint-Chabrais
For further information, please contact
ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73
edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12
Exposición y venta navideñas
con cerámicas de Fox y pinturas de Emilie Dewaele
en Montberger 31, Saint-Chabrais
Para más información
ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73
edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12
Expo-Verkauf zu Weihnachten
von Fox’ Keramiken und Emilie Dewaeles Gemälden
in 31 Montberger, Saint-Chabrais
Informationen:
ceramicsfox@gmail.com – 07 69 31 24 73
edewaele@hotmail.fr – 06 07 04 93 12
Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine