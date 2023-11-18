Atelier découverte: Poterie (centre culturel) 31 Avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde, 18 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Animé par Christine Conil, céramiste. Prévoir un tablier, vos mains, de l’imagination et de la patience.

TARIF : 20 €. Public adulte (à partir de 14 ans) . Le matériel est fourni // Inscription obligatoire au 05.55.74.20.51.

Durée: 2h..

2023-11-18

31 Avenue Jean Jaurès

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Hosted by Christine Conil, ceramist. Bring an apron, your hands, imagination and patience.

RATE: 20 ? For adults (aged 14 and over). Materials supplied // Registration required on 05.55.74.20.51.

Duration: 2 hours.

Dirigido por Christine Conil, ceramista. Trae un delantal, tus manos, imaginación y paciencia.

TARIFAS: 20 EUROS. Para adultos (a partir de 14 años). Materiales proporcionados // Inscripción previa en el 05.55.74.20.51.

Duración: 2 horas.

Moderiert von Christine Conil, Keramikerin. Bringen Sie eine Schürze, Ihre Hände, Fantasie und Geduld mit.

TARIF : 20 ? Zielgruppe Erwachsene (ab 14 Jahren) . Das Material wird zur Verfügung gestellt // Anmeldung erforderlich unter 05.55.74.20.51.

Dauer: 2 Stunden.

