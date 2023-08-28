Atelier jeune public: Cuir (centre culturel) 31 Avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde, 28 août 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Découvre le travail du cuir et crée ton accessoire. Animé par Isabelle Liauzu. DURÉE : 2h – 2 séances par jour de 10h à 12h ou de 14h à 16h. À partir de 8 ans // 15 €. Les inscriptions aux ateliers sont obligatoires en téléphonant au 05 55 74 20 51 du lundi au vendredi. Le matériel est fourni pour toutes les activités..

2023-08-28 fin : 2023-08-28 16:00:00. .

31 Avenue Jean Jaurès

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover leatherwork and create your own accessory. Led by Isabelle Liauzu. DURATION: 2h – 2 sessions per day from 10am to 12pm or from 2pm to 4pm. Ages 8 and up // 15? Registration for workshops is compulsory by calling 05 55 74 20 51, Monday to Friday. Materials provided for all activities.

Descubra la marroquinería y cree su propio accesorio. Impartido por Isabelle Liauzu. DURACIÓN: 2 horas – 2 sesiones al día de 10h a 12h o de 14h a 16h. A partir de 8 años // 15? La inscripción a los talleres es obligatoria llamando al 05 55 74 20 51 de lunes a viernes. Se proporciona material para todas las actividades.

Entdecke die Lederverarbeitung und entwerfe dein Accessoire. Geleitet von Isabelle Liauzu. DAUER: 2 Stunden – 2 Sitzungen pro Tag von 10 bis 12 Uhr oder von 14 bis 16 Uhr. Ab 8 Jahren // 15 ? Die Einschreibung für die Workshops ist obligatorisch. Rufen Sie dazu von Montag bis Freitag unter der Nummer 05 55 74 20 51 an. Das Material wird für alle Aktivitäten zur Verfügung gestellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Brive Tourisme