Présentation « La nature près de chez nous » (Jardin Sauvage) (Centre Culturel) 31 avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde
Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze
Par Luc Valéry-Grenaille, lycéen naturaliste et photographe animalier.
A 18h..
31 avenue Jean Jaurès
Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
By Luc Valéry-Grenaille, high-school naturalist and wildlife photographer.
At 6pm.
A cargo de Luc Valéry-Grenaille, naturalista de secundaria y fotógrafo de fauna salvaje.
A las 18.00 h.
Von Luc Valéry-Grenaille, Gymnasiast, Naturforscher und Tierfotograf.
18 Uhr.
