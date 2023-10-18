Etre migrant et ouvirer agricole, entre espoir et réalité 308 Impasse d’Artemare, 76450 Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle, 18 octobre 2023, Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle.

Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle,Seine-Maritime

Chaque année depuis plus de 6 ans, le Réseau des CIVAM normands organise un événement à destination du grand public, financé par le Département de Seine-Maritime : Fermes en débat.

4 soirées sont organisées sur tout le mois d’octobre dans des fermes adhérentes au Réseau des CIVAM normands.

Chaque rendez-vous permet aux habitants de réfléchir avec des acteurs du territoire et les producteurs locaux à un sujet actuel de société lié à l’agriculture ou à l’alimentation. C’est l’occasion de découvrir des hommes et des femmes passionnés par leur métier, engagés dans une agriculture durable, plus vertueuse, respectueuse de l’environnement et du bien-être animal.

Cette année, la soirée du 18 octobre « Être migrant et ouvrier agricole : entre espoir et réalité » est organisée sur Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle à 18h.

Programme :

>18 h Visite commentée de la ferme les Prés d’Artemare

>19 h 30 Projection du film Partir à l’aventure de Colombine Proust, Christine Forestier, Lucie Hautbout et Gabrielle Bichat (1h06). Ce film suit le parcours d’hommes originaires d’Afrique en quête d’un emploi agricole en France.

>20 h 45 Débat / Table ronde

>21 h 30 Pot de clôture

Salle non chauffée, prévoir des vêtements chauds.

Entrée gratuite.

2023-10-18 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-18 . .

308 Impasse d’Artemare, 76450 Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle Ferme les Prés d’Artemare

Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle 76450 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Every year for the past 6 years, the Normandy CIVAM network has organized an event for the general public, financed by the Seine-Maritime department: Fermes en débat.

4 evenings are organized throughout October on farms belonging to the Réseau des CIVAM normands.

Each event gives local residents the chance to discuss a current social issue linked to agriculture or food with local players and producers. It’s an opportunity to discover men and women who are passionate about their profession, committed to sustainable agriculture that is more virtuous, respectful of the environment and animal welfare.

This year, the October 18 event « Being a migrant and a farm worker: between hope and reality » will be held in Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle at 6pm.

Program :

>18 h Guided tour of the Prés d’Artemare farm

>7:30 pm Screening of the film Partir à l?aventure by Colombine Proust, Christine Forestier, Lucie Hautbout and Gabrielle Bichat (1h06). This film follows the journey of men from Africa seeking agricultural employment in France.

>20:45 Debate / Round table

>9:30 pm Closing drink

Unheated room, bring warm clothes.

Free admission

Desde hace más de 6 años, la red CIVAM de Normandía organiza cada año un acto para el gran público, financiado por el Departamento de Seine-Maritime: Fermes en débat.

a lo largo del mes de octubre se organizan 4 veladas en explotaciones agrícolas de la red CIVAM de Normandía.

Cada evento ofrece a los habitantes la posibilidad de hablar con los actores y productores locales sobre un tema de actualidad social relacionado con la agricultura o la alimentación. Es una oportunidad para descubrir a hombres y mujeres apasionados por su trabajo, comprometidos con una agricultura sostenible más virtuosa, respetuosa con el medio ambiente y el bienestar animal.

Este año, la velada del 18 de octubre, « Ser emigrante y trabajador agrícola: entre la esperanza y la realidad », se organiza en Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle a las 18.00 horas.

Programa:

>18.00 h Visita guiada a la granja Prés d’Artemare

>19.30 h Proyección de la película Partir à l’aventure de Colombine Proust, Christine Forestier, Lucie Hautbout y Gabrielle Bichat (1h06). Esta película sigue el viaje de unos hombres procedentes de África que buscan un empleo agrícola en Francia.

>20:45 Debate / Mesa redonda

>9:30 pm Copa de clausura

Sala sin calefacción, traer ropa de abrigo.

Entrada libre

Seit mehr als sechs Jahren organisiert das Netzwerk der normannischen CIVAM jedes Jahr eine Veranstaltung für die breite Öffentlichkeit, die vom Departement Seine-Maritime finanziert wird: Fermes en débat (Bauernhöfe in der Debatte).

über den gesamten Oktober verteilt finden 4 Abende auf Bauernhöfen statt, die dem Netzwerk der CIVAM normands angehören.

Jeder Termin ermöglicht es den Einwohnern, gemeinsam mit Akteuren aus der Region und lokalen Erzeugern über ein aktuelles gesellschaftliches Thema im Zusammenhang mit Landwirtschaft oder Ernährung nachzudenken. Es ist eine Gelegenheit, Männer und Frauen zu entdecken, die von ihrem Beruf begeistert sind und sich für eine nachhaltige Landwirtschaft engagieren, die die Umwelt und das Wohlergehen der Tiere respektiert.

In diesem Jahr findet am 18. Oktober um 18 Uhr in Saint-Vaast-Dieppedalle der Abend « Être migrant et ouvrier agricole: entre espoir et réalité » (Migrant und Landarbeiter sein: zwischen Hoffnung und Realität) statt.

Programm:

>18 Uhr Kommentierte Besichtigung des Bauernhofs Les Prés d’Artemare

>19.30 Uhr Vorführung des Films Partir à l’aventure von Colombine Proust, Christine Forestier, Lucie Hautbout und Gabrielle Bichat (1h06). Der Film verfolgt den Weg von Männern aus Afrika, die in Frankreich eine Arbeit in der Landwirtschaft suchen.

>20.45 Uhr Debatte / Runder Tisch

>21.30 Uhr Abschlussgetränk

Unbeheizter Saal, bitte warme Kleidung mitbringen.

Freier Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche