Halloween Party au Chalu’ 301, Côte Simon La Baume-d’Hostun, 31 octobre 2023, La Baume-d'Hostun.

La Baume-d’Hostun,Drôme

Mardi 31 Octobre pour petits et grands au Chalutier, on fête Halloween en partenariat avec l’association Kid O’Ludo !!



Au programme : jeux en bois et familiaux, stand voyance, énigme codées, maquillage terrifiant, spectacle « Léon sans frissons » dès 5 ans.

2023-10-31 15:30:00

301, Côte Simon Tiers-Lieu Le Chalutier

La Baume-d’Hostun 26730 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



On Tuesday October 31st, young and old at Le Chalutier will be celebrating Halloween in partnership with the Kid O’Ludo association!



On the program: wooden and family games, fortune-telling booth, coded riddles, terrifying make-up, « Léon sans frissons » show for ages 5 and up

El martes 31 de octubre, grandes y pequeños celebrarán Halloween en Le Chalutier en colaboración con la asociación Kid O’Ludo



En el programa: juegos de madera y en familia, stand de adivinación, adivinanzas codificadas, maquillaje terrorífico, espectáculo « Léon sans frissons » a partir de 5 años..

Am Dienstag, den 31. Oktober feiern wir im Le Chalutier für Groß und Klein Halloween in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein Kid O’Ludo!



Auf dem Programm: Holz- und Familienspiele, Wahrsagerstand, verschlüsselte Rätsel, gruseliges Make-up, Show « Léon sans frissons » ab 5 Jahren

