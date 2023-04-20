Soirée Véga : rencontre et dédicaces 300, Avenue Giuseppe Verdi Aix-en-Provence Catégories d’Évènement: Aix-en-Provence

Soirée Véga : rencontre et dédicaces 300, Avenue Giuseppe Verdi, 20 avril 2023, Aix-en-Provence. Une rencontre réelle dans un monde virtuel, en compagnie de Yann Legendre et de Serge Lehman autour de leur album d’anticipation » Vega « , paru chez Albin Michel..

Aix-en-Provence 13605 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A real meeting in a virtual world, in the company of Yann Legendre and Serge Lehman around their anticipation album « Vega », published by Albin Michel. Un encuentro real en un mundo virtual, en compañía de Yann Legendre y Serge Lehman sobre su álbum de anticipación « Vega », publicado por Albin Michel. Ein reales Treffen in einer virtuellen Welt mit Yann Legendre und Serge Lehman zu ihrem Antizipationsalbum « Vega », das bei Albin Michel erschienen ist. Mise à jour le 2023-03-20 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence

