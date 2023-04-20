Soirée Véga : rencontre et dédicaces 300, Avenue Giuseppe Verdi Aix-en-Provence
Soirée Véga : rencontre et dédicaces 300, Avenue Giuseppe Verdi, 20 avril 2023, Aix-en-Provence.
Une rencontre réelle dans un monde virtuel, en compagnie de Yann Legendre et de Serge Lehman autour de leur album d’anticipation » Vega « , paru chez Albin Michel..
2023-04-20 à 18:00:00
300, Avenue Giuseppe Verdi Le lieu 9
Aix-en-Provence 13605 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
A real meeting in a virtual world, in the company of Yann Legendre and Serge Lehman around their anticipation album « Vega », published by Albin Michel.
Un encuentro real en un mundo virtual, en compañía de Yann Legendre y Serge Lehman sobre su álbum de anticipación « Vega », publicado por Albin Michel.
Ein reales Treffen in einer virtuellen Welt mit Yann Legendre und Serge Lehman zu ihrem Antizipationsalbum « Vega », das bei Albin Michel erschienen ist.
