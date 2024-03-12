Saison Culturelle > Théâtre « L’occupation » 30 Rue Waldeck Rousseau Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët, 12 mars 2024, Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët.

Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët,Manche

Théâtre – musique.

Annie Ernaux – Compagnie Chapeau Rouge.

Où sont les femmes ?

Coproduction Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Ce spectacle est une adaptation du roman, L’Occupation d’Annie Ernaux, Prix Nobel de littérature en 2022. Il dresse l’éblouissant portrait d’une femme de quarante ans à travers un moment essentiel de sa vie amoureuse.

Une femme se sépare de l’homme qui partageait sa vie depuis cinq ans. C’est elle qui le quitte, avec sans doute l’espoir de le retrouver un jour… Mais il s’éprend d’une autre dont il cache l’identité. Tout connaître alors de sa rivale sans visage devient une jalousie obsédante qui occupe ses jours et envahit ses nuits…

Anne Consigny, comédienne talentueuse et actrice à la filmographie impressionnante, nous entraîne avec grâce et légèreté dans la folle passion d’une femme amoureuse.

Par son éblouissante interprétation, accompagnée en musique par le multi-instrumentiste Christophe « Disco » Minck, la comédienne nous fait entrer en empathie avec un personnage étonnamment vivant.

La puissance du texte nous lie à ce thème universel ainsi qu’à l’intimité émotionnelle que provoque la jalousie avec son lot de souffrances et de hontes souvent mal assumées dans un douloureux sentiment d’insécurité. Un spectacle saisissant et touchant où les mots ont la puissance de faire sortir du cœur… L’urgence à dire et à vivre.

A partir de 15 ans.

Billetterie possible dans les Bureaux d’Information Touristique de l’Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie..

2024-03-12 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-12 . .

30 Rue Waldeck Rousseau Salle Le Rex

Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët 50600 Manche Normandie



Theater – music.

Annie Ernaux – Compagnie Chapeau Rouge.

Where are the women?

Coproduction Mont Saint-Michel – Normandy.

This show is an adaptation of the novel L’Occupation by Annie Ernaux, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2022. It paints a dazzling portrait of a forty-year-old woman through a pivotal moment in her love life.

A woman separates from the man who has shared her life for five years. It is she who leaves him, no doubt hoping to find him again one day? But he falls in love with another woman whose identity he hides. Knowing everything about his faceless rival becomes an obsessive jealousy that occupies his days and invades his nights?

Anne Consigny, a talented comedienne with an impressive filmography, gracefully and lightly draws us into the mad passion of a woman in love.

Her dazzling performance, accompanied by the music of multi-instrumentalist Christophe « Disco » Minck, draws us into empathy with an astonishingly vivid character.

The power of the text binds us to this universal theme, as well as to the emotional intimacy provoked by jealousy, with its share of suffering and shame, often poorly assumed, and a painful sense of insecurity. A gripping, touching show in which words have the power to stir the heart… The urgency to say and to live.

Ages 15 and up.

Tickets available from Tourist Information Offices of the Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Teatro – música.

Annie Ernaux – Compagnie Chapeau Rouge.

¿Dónde están las mujeres?

Coproducción Mont Saint-Michel – Normandía.

Este espectáculo es una adaptación de la novela L’Occupation de Annie Ernaux, Premio Nobel de Literatura en 2022. Realiza un deslumbrante retrato de una mujer de cuarenta años a través de un momento crucial de su vida amorosa.

Una mujer se separa del hombre que ha compartido su vida durante cinco años. Lo deja, sin duda con la esperanza de volver a encontrarlo algún día.. Pero él se enamora de otra mujer cuya identidad oculta. Saberlo todo sobre su rival sin rostro se convierte en unos celos obsesivos que ocupan sus días e invaden sus noches?

Anne Consigny, actriz de talento con una impresionante filmografía, nos adentra con gracia y ligereza en la loca pasión de una mujer enamorada.

A través de su deslumbrante interpretación, acompañada por la música del multiinstrumentista Christophe « Disco » Minck, la actriz nos hace empatizar con un personaje asombrosamente vívido.

La fuerza del texto nos vincula a este tema universal y a la intimidad emocional que provocan los celos, con su parte de sufrimiento y vergüenza, a menudo mal afrontados, y una dolorosa sensación de inseguridad. Un espectáculo apasionante y conmovedor en el que las palabras tienen el poder de conmover el corazón… La urgencia de hablar y vivir.

A partir de 15 años.

Entradas disponibles en las oficinas de información turística del Mont Saint-Michel – Oficina de Turismo de Normandía.

Theater – Musik.

Annie Ernaux – Compagnie Chapeau Rouge.

Wo sind die Frauen?

Koproduktion Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Dieses Stück ist eine Adaption des Romans L’Occupation von Annie Ernaux, die 2022 den Nobelpreis für Literatur erhielt. Es zeichnet das schillernde Porträt einer vierzigjährigen Frau anhand eines wesentlichen Moments in ihrem Liebesleben.

Eine Frau trennt sich von dem Mann, der fünf Jahre lang ihr Leben geteilt hat. Sie ist es, die ihn verlässt, wahrscheinlich in der Hoffnung, ihn eines Tages wiederzusehen Aber er verliebt sich in eine andere Frau, deren Identität er verbirgt. Alles, was er über seine gesichtslose Rivalin weiß, wird zu einer obsessiven Eifersucht, die seine Tage und Nächte füllt?

Anne Consigny, eine talentierte Schauspielerin mit einer beeindruckenden Filmografie, führt uns mit Anmut und Leichtigkeit in die wilde Leidenschaft einer verliebten Frau.

Durch ihre blendende Darstellung, die von dem Multiinstrumentalisten Christophe « Disco » Minck musikalisch begleitet wird, lässt uns die Schauspielerin in eine erstaunlich lebendige Figur einfühlen.

Die Kraft des Textes verbindet uns mit diesem universellen Thema sowie mit der emotionalen Intimität, die Eifersucht mit ihrem Leid und ihrer Scham hervorruft, die oft nicht verarbeitet werden und ein schmerzhaftes Gefühl der Unsicherheit hervorrufen. Ein packendes und berührendes Schauspiel, in dem die Worte die Kraft haben, das Herz auszuschütten… Die Dringlichkeit, etwas zu sagen und zu leben

Ab 15 Jahren.

Eintrittskarten können in den Touristeninformationsbüros des Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie erworben werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche