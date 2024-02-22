Villes en Scène > Spectacle « Cerebro » 30 Rue Waldeck-Rousseau Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët, 22 février 2024, Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët.

Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët,Manche

Théâtre, mentalisme, magie – Compagnie du Faro

Une aventure interactive troublante.

« Si vous ne savez pas comment fonctionne votre cerveau, d’autres sauront le faire fonctionner pour vous ». Et si l’on vous proposait de vous révéler ce qui d’ordinaire vous est caché ?

Bienvenus dans Cerebro, un (faux) programme de développement personnel, qui va vous permettre de vous découvrir des capacités insoupçonnées, de révéler votre véritable potentiel. En mêlant

théâtre et magie nouvelle, Matthieu Villatelle vous embarque dans l’aventure Cerebro pour vous remettre les clés du dépassement de soi, à travers des expériences ludiques et parfois troublantes…

Alors, jusqu’où serez-vous prêts à aller ?

Ici, la magie n’est pas utilisée pour divertir ou pour étonner, elle agit comme une véritable démonstration, révélant nos biais cognitifs et nos conditionnements psychologiques. Avec humour, Cerebro questionne les rapports de confiance et de manipulation, dans un spectacle conçu comme une invitation à éveiller notre vigilance.

Billetterie dans nos Bureaux d’Information Touristique et sur notre site de réservation en ligne : www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com..

2024-02-22 20:30:00 fin : 2024-02-22 . .

30 Rue Waldeck-Rousseau Salle Le Rex

Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët 50600 Manche Normandie



Theater, mentalism, magic – Compagnie du Faro

A disturbing interactive adventure.

« If you don’t know how your brain works, others will make it work for you ». What if we were to reveal to you what is usually hidden from you?

Welcome to Cerebro, a (fake) personal development program that will help you discover unsuspected abilities and reveal your true potential. Blending

theater and new magic, Matthieu Villatelle embarks on the Cerebro adventure to give you the keys to self-improvement, through playful and sometimes disturbing experiences?

So, how far are you prepared to go?

Here, magic isn’t used to entertain or amaze, it acts as a genuine demonstration, revealing our cognitive biases and psychological conditioning. With humor, Cerebro questions relationships of trust and manipulation, in a show designed as an invitation to awaken our vigilance.

Tickets available at our Tourist Information Offices and on our online booking site: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com.

Teatro, mentalismo, magia – Compagnie du Faro

Una inquietante aventura interactiva.

« Si no sabes cómo funciona tu cerebro, otros sabrán cómo hacerlo funcionar para ti. ¿Y si te reveláramos lo que normalmente se te oculta?

Bienvenido a Cerebro, un (falso) programa de desarrollo personal que le permitirá descubrir habilidades insospechadas y revelar su verdadero potencial. Combinando

teatro y nueva magia, Matthieu Villatelle le lleva a la aventura Cerebro para darle las claves de su superación, a través de experiencias lúdicas y a veces inquietantes?

¿Hasta dónde está dispuesto a llegar?

Aquí, la magia no se utiliza para entretener o asombrar, sino que actúa como una auténtica demostración, revelando nuestros prejuicios cognitivos y condicionamientos psicológicos. Con humor, Cerebro cuestiona la relación entre confianza y manipulación, en un espectáculo concebido para despertar nuestra vigilancia.

Entradas disponibles en nuestras Oficinas de Turismo y en nuestro sitio de reservas en línea: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com.

Theater, Mentalismus, Magie – Compagnie du Faro

Ein beunruhigendes interaktives Abenteuer.

« Wenn Sie nicht wissen, wie Ihr Gehirn funktioniert, werden andere es für Sie arbeiten lassen. Wie wäre es, wenn man Ihnen vorschlüge, etwas zu enthüllen, was Ihnen normalerweise verborgen bleibt?

Willkommen bei Cerebro, einem (falschen) Programm zur Persönlichkeitsentwicklung, das Ihnen ermöglicht, ungeahnte Fähigkeiten zu entdecken und Ihr wahres Potenzial zu entfalten. Durch eine Mischung aus

theater und neuer Magie nimmt Matthieu Villatelle Sie mit auf das Abenteuer Cerebro, um Ihnen durch spielerische und manchmal beunruhigende Erfahrungen die Schlüssel zur Selbstüberwindung in die Hand zu geben?

Wie weit sind Sie bereit, zu gehen?

Hier wird die Magie nicht zur Unterhaltung oder zum Erstaunen eingesetzt, sondern als echte Demonstration, die unsere kognitiven Voreingenommenheiten und psychologischen Konditionierungen aufdeckt. Mit Humor hinterfragt Cerebro die Beziehungen zwischen Vertrauen und Manipulation, in einer Aufführung, die als Einladung gedacht ist, unsere Wachsamkeit zu wecken.

Tickets gibt es in unseren Tourist-Informationsbüros und auf unserer Online-Buchungsseite: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche