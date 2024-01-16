Villes en Scène > Théâtre « Notre histoire » 30 Rue Waldeck-Rousseau Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët, 16 janvier 2024, Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët.

Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët,Manche

Théâtre – Compagnie (S)-VRAI.

Une enquête identitaire, de la banlieue parisienne en Rhénanie, du quartier juif de Prague aux palmiers de Juan-les-Pins.

Stéphane est Juif, Jana est Allemande. Lorsque leur fille de 10 ans les oblige à un « check-up » identitaire, ils entrent dans le vertige d’une reconstitution intime. Dans une installation plastique composée de cailloux, d’objets-souvenirs, de couleurs et de bâches qui laissent transparaître des projections de leurs images mémorielles, Stéphane et Jana se mettent à table et habitent leurs paysages multiples.

Ils sont dans l’urgence de parler à leur fille de leurs identités respectives et notamment de la Shoa, avant que le collège ne s’en charge. Ils réécrivent en direct le film tragicomique de leurs dix ans de vie commune, agencent des fragments de leur histoire et de celle avec un grand H.

Une autofiction drôle et émouvante, qui tente de saisir ce que l’on peut bien transmettre à la génération future de nos identités mouvantes et d’une possible histoire commune.

2024-01-16 20:30:00

30 Rue Waldeck-Rousseau Salle Le Rex

Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët 50600 Manche Normandie



Theater – Compagnie (S)-VRAI.

An investigation into identity, from the Paris suburbs to the Rhineland, from Prague’s Jewish quarter to the palm trees of Juan-les-Pins.

Stéphane is Jewish, Jana German. When their 10-year-old daughter forces them into an identity « check-up », they enter the dizzying realm of an intimate reconstitution. In a plastic installation composed of pebbles, souvenir objects, colors and tarpaulins that reveal projections of their memory images, Stéphane and Jana sit at the table and inhabit their multiple landscapes.

They urgently need to talk to their daughter about their respective identities, and in particular about the Shoah, before college takes over. They rewrite the tragicomic film of their ten years together, putting together fragments of their own history and that with a capital « H ».

A funny and moving autofiction, which attempts to grasp what we can pass on to the next generation about our shifting identities and a possible shared history.

Teatro – Compagnie (S)-VRAI.

Una investigación sobre la identidad, de los suburbios de París a Renania, del barrio judío de Praga a las palmeras de Juan-les-Pins.

Stéphane es judío, Jana es alemana. Cuando su hija de 10 años les obliga a hacerse un chequeo de identidad, se adentran en el vertiginoso mundo de una reconstrucción íntima. En una instalación plástica hecha de guijarros, objetos de recuerdo, colores y lonas que revelan proyecciones de las imágenes de su memoria, Stéphane y Jana se sientan a la mesa y habitan sus múltiples paisajes.

Tienen prisa por hablar con su hija de sus respectivas identidades, en particular de la Shoah, antes de que la escuela tome el relevo. Reescriben en directo la película tragicómica de sus diez años juntos, juntando fragmentos de su propia historia y de la que tiene H mayúscula.

Una autoficción divertida y conmovedora que intenta captar lo que podemos transmitir a la próxima generación sobre nuestras identidades cambiantes y una posible historia compartida.

Theater – Compagnie (S)-VRAI.

Eine Identitätsuntersuchung, von den Pariser Vororten ins Rheinland, vom jüdischen Viertel in Prag bis zu den Palmen von Juan-les-Pins.

Stéphane ist Jude, Jana ist Deutsche. Als ihre zehnjährige Tochter sie zu einem Identitäts-Check-up zwingt, geraten sie in den Schwindel einer intimen Rekonstruktion. In einer plastischen Installation aus Steinen, Erinnerungsstücken, Farben und Planen, die Projektionen ihrer Erinnerungsbilder durchscheinen lassen, setzen sich Stéphane und Jana an den Tisch und bewohnen ihre vielfältigen Landschaften.

Sie müssen dringend mit ihrer Tochter über ihre jeweiligen Identitäten und insbesondere über die Shoa sprechen, bevor die Schule dies übernimmt. Sie schreiben den tragikomischen Film ihres zehnjährigen Zusammenlebens live um und fügen Fragmente ihrer Geschichte und der Geschichte mit einem großen H zusammen.

Eine witzige und bewegende Autofiktion, die versucht zu erfassen, was wir der zukünftigen Generation von unseren sich verändernden Identitäten und einer möglichen gemeinsamen Geschichte vermitteln können.

