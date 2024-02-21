Atelier Marmelade du Portique : Candelabre 30 Rue Gabriel Péri Le Havre, 21 février 2024, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Les Ateliers Marmelade s’adressent aux 6 à 12 ans, initiés ou non à l’art contemporain. Une visite adaptée de l’exposition Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme, accompagnée par un·e médiateur·rice, sera proposée aux participant·e·s.

Ils·elles auront ensuite l’occasion de s’inspirer du travail de l’artiste pour créer un bougeoir. À la manière de Laurent Le Deunff, chaque participant·e·s aura l’occasion de créer un moulage, réaliser la coulée puis customiser le bougeoir. Le ciment, matériau principal utilisé par l’artiste, permettra d’entrer dans l’univers d’un « art & craft » mystique mêlant forêt inventée, faussement vivante et fantastique.

De 6 à 12 ans, prévoir une tenue salissante.

Tarif : 15€ par participant, matériel et goûter inclus..

2024-02-21 14:00:00 fin : 2024-02-21 16:00:00. .

30 Rue Gabriel Péri Le Portique

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Ateliers Marmelade are aimed at children aged 6 to 12, with or without an introduction to contemporary art. Participants will be offered an adapted tour of the exhibition Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme, accompanied by a mediator.

They will then have the opportunity to draw inspiration from the artist?s work to create a candlestick. Following Laurent Le Deunff’s example, each participant will have the opportunity to create a mold, cast it and then customize the candlestick. Cement, the main material used by the artist, will enable us to enter the world of a mystical « art & craft » combining invented, falsely living and fantastic forests.

Ages 6 to 12, please bring dirty clothes.

Price: ?15 per participant, materials and snack included.

Los Ateliers Marmelade están dirigidos a niños de 6 a 12 años, con o sin iniciación al arte contemporáneo. Se propondrá a los participantes una visita adaptada a la exposición de Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme, acompañados por un mediador.

A continuación, tendrán la oportunidad de inspirarse en la obra del artista para crear un candelabro. Al igual que Laurent Le Deunff, cada participante tendrá la oportunidad de crear un molde, fundirlo y después personalizar el candelabro. El cemento, principal material utilizado por el artista, servirá para crear un universo místico de « arte y artesanía » que combinará un bosque inventado, un bosque falsamente vivo y un bosque fantástico.

Edades de 6 a 12 años, se ruega traer ropa sucia.

Precio: 15 euros por participante, materiales y merienda incluidos.

Die Marmelade-Workshops richten sich an 6- bis 12-Jährige, die sich mit zeitgenössischer Kunst beschäftigen oder nicht. Die TeilnehmerInnen können die Ausstellung Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme in Begleitung eines/r Mediators/in besuchen.

Anschließend haben sie die Möglichkeit, sich von der Arbeit des Künstlers inspirieren zu lassen und einen Kerzenhalter zu kreieren. Nach dem Vorbild von Laurent Le Deunff kann jeder Teilnehmer einen Guss herstellen, den Kerzenhalter gießen und dann individuell gestalten. Zement, das Hauptmaterial des Künstlers, ermöglicht es, in die Welt eines mystischen « art & craft » einzutauchen, das einen erfundenen, falsch lebendigen und fantastischen Wald vermischt.

Von 6 bis 12 Jahren, bitte schmutzige Kleidung mitbringen.

Preis: 15 Euro pro Teilnehmer, Material und Snacks inbegriffen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche