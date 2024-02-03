Ateliers famille au Portique : « Écorce estampée » 30 Rue Gabriel Péri Le Havre, 3 février 2024, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Les Ateliers Famille s’adressent à tous les publics, initiés ou non à l’art contemporain, dès 3 ans.

Une visite adaptée de l’exposition Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme, avec un·e médiateur·rice sera proposée aux participant·e·s.

Elle sera suivie d’un atelier artistique en lien avec le travail de l’artiste, où la technique de l’estampe ainsi que du moulage sera utilisée.

Parents et enfants sont conviés à estamper un morceau d’écorce dans de l’argile.

L’empreinte sera ensuite coulée avec du ciment, démoulée puis colorée afin de recréer l’écorce d’origine à l’aide de peinture, feutres, fusain etc… L’occasion de se confronter à la création de leurres, de pièges et de se plonger dans l’univers de l’artiste.

Prévoir une tenue salissante

Tarif : 20€ par famille de 3 personnes (prévoir 5€ pour un participant additionnel), matériel et goûter inclus..

2024-02-03 14:00:00 fin : 2024-02-03 16:00:00. .

30 Rue Gabriel Péri Le Portique

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Family Workshops are aimed at all ages, from 3 upwards, whether or not they have been introduced to contemporary art.

Participants will be offered an adapted tour of the exhibition Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme, with a mediator.

This will be followed by an artistic workshop based on the artist?s work, using printmaking and casting techniques.

Parents and children are invited to stamp a piece of bark in clay.

The impression will then be poured with cement, removed from the mold and colored to recreate the original bark, using paint, felt-tip pens, charcoal, etc. An opportunity to try your hand at creating decoys and traps, and to immerse yourself in the artist’s world.

Bring dirty clothes

Price: 20? per family of 3 (5? for an additional participant), materials and snack included.

Los Talleres Familiares están abiertos a todos, con o sin iniciación al arte contemporáneo, a partir de los 3 años.

Se ofrecerá a los participantes una visita adaptada a la exposición de Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme, con un mediador.

A continuación, se llevará a cabo un taller artístico basado en la obra del artista, utilizando técnicas de grabado y fundición.

Se invita a padres e hijos a estampar un trozo de corteza en arcilla.

A continuación, la impresión se verterá con cemento, se desmoldará y se coloreará para recrear la corteza original utilizando pintura, rotuladores, carboncillo, etc. Es una oportunidad para probar a crear señuelos y trampas, y para sumergirse en el mundo del artista.

Se ruega traer ropa sucia

Precio: 20 euros por familia de 3 miembros (5 euros por participante adicional), materiales y merienda incluidos.

Die Familien-Workshops richten sich an alle, die sich mit zeitgenössischer Kunst beschäftigen oder nicht, ab 3 Jahren.

Die TeilnehmerInnen können die Ausstellung Laurent Le Deunff, La bascule du corps fantôme mit einem/einer MediatorIn besuchen.

Anschließend findet ein künstlerischer Workshop statt, der mit der Arbeit des Künstlers in Verbindung steht und bei dem die Technik der Druckgrafik und des Abgusses angewendet wird.

Eltern und Kinder sind eingeladen, ein Stück Baumrinde in Ton zu stempeln.

Der Abdruck wird dann mit Zement gegossen, aus der Form genommen und eingefärbt, um die ursprüngliche Rinde mithilfe von Farbe, Filzstiften, Kohle usw. nachzubilden. Die Gelegenheit, sich mit der Erstellung von Ködern und Fallen auseinanderzusetzen und in die Welt des Künstlers einzutauchen.

Bitte bringen Sie schmutzige Kleidung mit

Preis: 20? pro Familie mit 3 Personen (5? für einen zusätzlichen Teilnehmer), Material und Snacks inbegriffen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche