Ateliers famille au Portique : Wallpaper Art 30 Rue Gabriel Péri Le Havre, 15 juillet 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Les Ateliers Famille s’adressent à tous les publics, initiés ou non à l’art contemporain, dès 3 ans. Une visite adaptée de l’exposition de Philippe Mayaux, « Songe d’un jour d’été » , avec un.e médiateur.rice sera proposée aux participant.e.s.

Elle sera suivie d’un atelier artistique en lien avec le travail de l’artiste, où sera créé un papier peint. Parents et enfants sont conviés à imaginer, à l’aide de différents outils (tissus, dentelle, pochoir) un paysage fabriqué d’empreintes, de tâches, nous plongeant dans l’univers fantasmagorique de l’artiste.

Prévoir une tenue salissante

Tarif : 20€ par famille de 3 personnes (prévoir 5€ pour un participant additionnel), matériel et goûter inclus..

2023-07-15 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-15 16:00:00. .

30 Rue Gabriel Péri Le Portique

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Family Workshops are aimed at all audiences, with or without an introduction to contemporary art, from the age of 3. Participants will be offered an adapted tour of Philippe Mayaux’s exhibition, « Songe d’un jour d’été », with a mediator.

This will be followed by an artistic workshop based on the artist?s work, where a wallpaper will be created. Parents and children are invited to use a variety of tools (fabric, lace, stencil) to create a landscape made up of imprints and stains, immersing us in the artist?s phantasmagorical universe.

Please bring dirty clothes

Price: ?20 per family of 3 (?5 for an additional participant), materials and snack included.

Los Talleres Familiares están abiertos a todos, con o sin iniciación al arte contemporáneo, a partir de los 3 años. Se ofrecerá a los participantes una visita adaptada a la exposición de Philippe Mayaux, « Songe d’un jour d’été », con un mediador.

A continuación, se llevará a cabo un taller artístico basado en la obra del artista, en el que se creará un papel pintado. Padres e hijos están invitados a imaginar, con ayuda de diversos instrumentos (telas, encajes, plantillas), un paisaje hecho de huellas y manchas que nos sumergirá en el mundo fantasmagórico de la artista.

Se ruega traer ropa sucia

Precio: 20 euros por familia de 3 miembros (5 euros por participante adicional), materiales y merienda incluidos.

Die Familien-Workshops richten sich an alle Altersgruppen ab 3 Jahren, unabhängig davon, ob sie sich bereits mit zeitgenössischer Kunst befasst haben oder nicht. Die Teilnehmer können die Ausstellung von Philippe Mayaux, « Songe d’un jour d’été » (Sommertagstraum), mit einem Mediator besuchen.

Im Anschluss daran findet ein künstlerischer Workshop statt, der sich mit der Arbeit des Künstlers beschäftigt und in dem eine Tapete gestaltet wird. Eltern und Kinder sind eingeladen, mit Hilfe verschiedener Werkzeuge (Stoff, Spitze, Schablone) eine Landschaft aus Abdrücken und Flecken zu entwerfen, die uns in die Fantasiewelt des Künstlers eintauchen lässt.

Bitte bringen Sie schmutzige Kleidung mit

Preis: 20? pro Familie mit 3 Personen (5? für einen zusätzlichen Teilnehmer), Material und Snacks inbegriffen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche