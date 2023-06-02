DELPHINE ET CAROLE – THÉÂTRE EN COPARY 30 Rue du stade, 2 juin 2023, Contrisson.

Contrisson,Meuse

« Les rendez-vous culturels des 16 », en COPARY

“ Delphine et Carole ” : Théâtre (1h20)

Tout public, à partir de 12 ans – Suivi d’une rencontre avec l’équipe artistique.

En Partenariat avec la Comédie de Reims en itinérance.

C’est la troisième fois que la comédie vient sur le territoire après « l’Histoire du Rock » à Mognéville, « Tabataba » à Laimont et « Dear Prudence » à Laheycourt.

Fin des années 60, Sony lance la Portapak, caméra portative. Carole Roussopoulos en fait l’acquisition et forme des femmes à cet outil prometteur. Elle rencontre Delphine Seyrig, actrice déjà reconnue à l’époque. Caméra au poing, elles découvrent l’usage subversif de l’appareil, pour faire entendre la voix de celles et ceux à qui on ne donne pas la parole, et se battent pour leur indépendance. Leur histoire a fait l’objet d’un documentaire, point de départ de la pièce. De la vidéo au théâtre, le récit voyage entre deux époques, la nôtre et les années 70 ; et deux parcours, celui de Marie et Caroline et de Delphine et Carole. Un spectacle qui transmet l’histoire de cette amitié joyeuse, faite d’émancipation et de militantisme.

UNE CRÉATION DE Marie Rémond ET Caroline Arrouas SUR UNE IDÉE DE Marie Rémond d’après « Delphine et Carole, insoumuses » UN DOCUMENTAIRE RÉALISÉ PAR Callisto Mc Nulty.

La presse en parle¿: « […] Delphine et Carole étaient faites pour se rencontrer, et faire des choses ensemble, et donc Marie et Caroline étaient faites pour les rencontrer au coin du spectacle miroir qu’elles co-signent et joyeusement tout en faisant le lien avec les combats d’aujourd’hui, leurs combats. C’est vif, piquant, drôle comme les perruques que portent les actrices, un spectacle virevoltant de finesse et d’à-propos avec la caméra portapak comme complice et témoin. » Jean-Pierre Thibaudat Mediapart le 07 octobre 2022.

Réservation fortement conseillée par tél ou par mail à culture@copary.fr (ou le jour de l’évènement uniquement au 07 84 45 43 49 après la fermeture des bureaux le vendredi) : attention places limitées.

En partenariat avec la commune de Contrisson et l’association Môm’Anim.

Pour aller plus loin : https://www.lacomediedereims.fr/saison-22-23/delphine-et-carole-0

Plus d’info : www.copary.fr ou sur Facebook (taper : cultureencopary). Tout public

Vendredi 2023-06-02 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 21:30:00. 2.5 EUR.

30 Rue du stade Salle des fêtes

Contrisson 55800 Meuse Grand Est



« The cultural events of the 16 « , in COPARY

? Delphine and Carole ? : Theater (1h20)

All audiences, from 12 years old – Followed by a meeting with the artistic team.

In partnership with the Comédie de Reims in touring.

It is the third time that the comedy comes on the territory after » l?Histoire du Rock » in Mognéville, » Tabataba » in Laimont and » Dear Prudence » in Laheycourt.

At the end of the 60s, Sony launches the Portapak, a portable camera. Carole Roussopoulos acquired it and trained women in this promising tool. She meets Delphine Seyrig, an actress already recognized at the time. Camera in hand, they discover the subversive use of the camera, to make hear the voice of those who are not given the floor, and fight for their independence. Their story was the subject of a documentary, the starting point of the play. From video to theater, the story travels between two eras, ours and the 70s, and two paths, that of Marie and Caroline and Delphine and Carole. A show that transmits the story of this joyful friendship, made of emancipation and militancy.

A CREATION BY Marie Rémond AND Caroline Arrouas ON AN IDEA BY Marie Rémond based on « Delphine and Carole, insoumuses » A DOCUMENTARY DIRECTORED BY Callisto Mc Nulty.

The press talks about it: » [?] Delphine and Carole were made to meet each other, and to do things together, and so Marie and Caroline were made to meet them in the corner of the mirror show that they co-sign and joyfully make the link with today’s struggles, their struggles. It’s lively, piquant, funny like the wigs worn by the actresses, a show that twirls with finesse and aptness with the portapak camera as accomplice and witness. » Jean-Pierre Thibaudat Mediapart October 07, 2022.

Reservation strongly advised by phone or email to culture@copary.fr (or the day of the event only at 07 84 45 43 49 after the close of business on Friday): attention limited places.

In partnership with the commune of Contrisson and the association Môm?Anim.

To go further : https://www.lacomediedereims.fr/saison-22-23/delphine-et-carole-0

More info : www.copary.fr or on Facebook (type : cultureencopary)

« Acontecimientos culturales del 16 », en COPARY

? Delphine y Carole ? : Teatro (1h20)

Todos los públicos, a partir de 12 años – Seguido de un encuentro con el equipo artístico.

En colaboración con la Comédie de Reims en gira.

Es la tercera vez que la comedia llega a la región después de « L’Histoire du Rock » en Mognéville, « Tabataba » en Laimont y « Querida Prudencia » en Laheycourt.

A finales de los años 60, Sony lanza el Portapak, una cámara portátil. Carole Roussopoulos la compró y formó a mujeres en esta prometedora herramienta. Conoció a Delphine Seyrig, una actriz muy conocida en aquella época. Con la cámara en la mano, descubrieron el uso subversivo de la cámara para hacer oír la voz de los que no tenían voz y luchar por su independencia. Su historia fue objeto de un documental, punto de partida de la obra. Del vídeo al teatro, la historia viaja entre dos épocas, la nuestra y la de los años 70, y dos viajes, el de Marie y Caroline y el de Delphine y Carole. Un espectáculo que transmite la historia de esta alegre amistad, hecha de emancipación y militancia.

UNA CREACIÓN DE Marie Rémond Y Caroline Arrouas SOBRE UNA IDEA DE Marie Rémond basada en « Delphine et Carole, insoumuses » UN DOCUMENTAL DIRIGIDO POR Callisto Mc Nulty.

La prensa habla de él: « […] Delphine y Carole estaban hechas para encontrarse, y para hacer cosas juntas, y así Marie y Caroline estaban hechas para encontrarse con ellas en el rincón del espectáculo de espejos que ellas cofirman y hacen alegremente el vínculo con las luchas de hoy, sus luchas. Es vivo, picante, divertido como las pelucas que llevan las actrices, un espectáculo que gira con finura y aptitud con la cámara portapak como cómplice y testigo Jean-Pierre Thibaudat Mediapart 7 de octubre de 2022.

Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar por teléfono o correo electrónico a culture@copary.fr (o el mismo día del evento en el 07 84 45 43 49 después del cierre del viernes): atención plazas limitadas.

En colaboración con el municipio de Contrisson y la asociación Môm?Anim.

Para más información: https://www.lacomediedereims.fr/saison-22-23/delphine-et-carole-0

Más información: www.copary.fr o en Facebook (tipo: cultureencopary)

« Die kulturellen Termine der 16 », in COPARY

? Delphine und Carole ? : Theater (1h20)

Für alle Zuschauer ab 12 Jahren – Anschließend Treffen mit dem künstlerischen Team.

In Partnerschaft mit der Comédie de Reims auf Wanderschaft.

Es ist das dritte Mal, dass die Komödie nach « L’Histoire du Rock » in Mognéville, « Tabataba » in Laimont und « Dear Prudence » in Laheycourt in das Gebiet kommt.

Ende der 1960er Jahre bringt Sony die Portapak, eine tragbare Kamera, auf den Markt. Carole Roussopoulos erwirbt eine solche Kamera und bildet Frauen in diesem vielversprechenden Werkzeug aus. Sie lernt die damals bereits bekannte Schauspielerin Delphine Seyrig kennen. Mit der Kamera in der Hand entdecken sie den subversiven Gebrauch der Kamera, um die Stimmen derer zu hören, denen man nicht das Wort gibt, und kämpfen für ihre Unabhängigkeit. Ihre Geschichte wurde in einem Dokumentarfilm festgehalten, der als Ausgangspunkt für das Stück diente. Vom Video zum Theater reist die Erzählung zwischen zwei Epochen, der unseren und den 70er Jahren, und zwei Lebenswegen, dem von Marie und Caroline und dem von Delphine und Carole. Ein Stück, das die Geschichte dieser fröhlichen Freundschaft vermittelt, die von Emanzipation und Militanz geprägt war.

EINE KREATION VON Marie Rémond UND Caroline Arrouas NACH EINER IDEE VON Marie Rémond nach « Delphine et Carole, insoumuses » EINE DOKUMENTARIUMREGISTRIERUNG VON Callisto Mc Nulty.

Die Presse berichtet: « […] Delphine und Carole waren dazu bestimmt, sich zu treffen und Dinge gemeinsam zu tun, und so waren Marie und Caroline dazu bestimmt, sie in der Ecke des Spiegelstücks zu treffen, das sie gemeinsam und fröhlich inszenieren und dabei die Verbindung zu den heutigen Kämpfen, ihren Kämpfen, herstellen. Es ist lebhaft, pikant, witzig wie die Perücken, die die Schauspielerinnen tragen, ein flirrendes Schauspiel voller Finesse und Angemessenheit mit der Portapak-Kamera als Komplizin und Zeugin. » Jean-Pierre Thibaudat Mediapart am 07. Oktober 2022.

Reservierung dringend empfohlen per Tel. oder E-Mail an culture@copary.fr (oder am Tag der Veranstaltung nur unter 07 84 45 43 49 nach Büroschluss am Freitag): Achtung begrenzte Plätze.

In Partnerschaft mit der Gemeinde Contrisson und dem Verein Môm?Anim.

Für weitere Informationen: https://www.lacomediedereims.fr/saison-22-23/delphine-et-carole-0

Weitere Informationen: www.copary.fr oder auf Facebook (tippen Sie: cultureencopary)

