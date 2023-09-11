EXPOSITION: MA PERCEPTION DE L’UNIVERS 30 RUE DES SOUPIRS Épinal, 11 septembre 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

Philippe FOMBARON présente : « Ma perception de l’univers »

Passionné de dessin depuis l’âge de 12 ans, en commençant par la bande dessinée, j’ai pu développer avec les années certaines techniques en prenant des cours à l’Académie d’Arts plastiques d’Epinal en 1981,

J’ai travaillé certaines matières telle que la peinture à l’huile, la craie pastel, l’encre de chine…

Aujourd’hui, j’aimerais vous présenter mes tableaux réalisés en peinture acrylique intitulés

« Ma perception de l’univers ».. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-11 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 21:00:00. 0 EUR.

30 RUE DES SOUPIRS MJC

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



Philippe FOMBARON presents: « My perception of the universe »

Passionate about drawing since the age of 12, starting with comic strips, I was able to develop certain techniques over the years by taking courses at the Académie d?Arts plastiques d?Epinal in 1981,

I have worked in a number of media, including oil paint, pastel chalk and Indian ink…

Today, I would like to present my acrylic paintings entitled « My perception of the universe »

« My perception of the universe ».

Philippe FOMBARON presenta: « Mi percepción del universo

Soy un apasionado del dibujo desde los 12 años, empezando por el cómic. Con los años he podido desarrollar ciertas técnicas tomando clases en la Académie d’Arts Plastiques d’Epinal en 1981,

Trabajé con diversos materiales, como pintura al óleo, tiza pastel y tinta china.

Hoy me gustaría presentar mis pinturas acrílicas tituladas

« Mi percepción del universo ».

Philippe FOMBARON präsentiert: « Meine Wahrnehmung des Universums »

Ich bin seit meinem 12. Lebensjahr leidenschaftlicher Zeichner und begann mit Comics. Mit den Jahren konnte ich bestimmte Techniken entwickeln, indem ich 1981 Kurse an der Akademie für bildende Künste in Epinal belegte,

Ich habe mit bestimmten Materialien wie Ölfarbe, Pastellkreide und Tusche gearbeitet…

Heute möchte ich Ihnen meine Acrylgemälde vorstellen, die den Titel tragen

« Meine Wahrnehmung des Universums ».

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION