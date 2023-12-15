Concert : Trio Rockline 30 Rue de Peyrehitte Lannemezan, 15 décembre 2023, Lannemezan.

Lannemezan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Melusine, DJ féminine, engagée dans le mouvement Techno, des RAVE fin 90 à aujourd’hui, a développé son art au gré de ses découvertes musicales et folles rencontres.

Parmi les pionnières de la techno Balkan/swing et évoluant dans cette belle famille underground, elle continue de se démarquer par ses sets atypiques tekno groovy, mêlant ses inspirations et vibrations..

2023-12-15 20:00:00

30 Rue de Peyrehitte LANNEMEZAN

Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Melusine, a female DJ involved in the Techno movement from RAVE in the late 90s to the present day, has developed her art through musical discoveries and crazy encounters.

One of the pioneers of Balkan/swing techno and a member of the underground family, she continues to stand out with her atypical tekno groovy sets, mixing her own inspirations and vibrations.

Melusine, DJ femenina involucrada en el movimiento Techno desde RAVE a finales de los 90 hasta la actualidad, ha desarrollado su arte a través de descubrimientos musicales y encuentros locos.

Una de las pioneras del techno balcánico/swing y miembro de la familia underground, sigue destacando con sus atípicos sets de tekno groovy, mezclando sus inspiraciones y vibraciones.

Melusine, eine weibliche DJane, die sich in der Techno-Bewegung engagiert, von den RAVE Ende der 90er bis heute, hat ihre Kunst im Zuge ihrer musikalischen Entdeckungen und verrückten Begegnungen weiterentwickelt.

Sie gehört zu den Pionieren des Balkan/Swing-Techno und entwickelt sich in dieser wunderbaren Underground-Familie weiter.

