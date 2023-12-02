Concert – Eric Jayk 30 Route de Klingenthal Ottrott, 2 décembre 2023, Ottrott.

Ottrott,Bas-Rhin

Après une tournée triomphale de 30 dates en Europe, Eric Jayk, chanteur et guitariste du groupe new yorkais Wildstreet, joue les prolongations sur les routes européennes. Au programme set 100% acoustique et rockn’roll. Petite restauration sur place. Billetterie : https://bit.ly/eric_jayk.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 21:00:00. EUR.

30 Route de Klingenthal

Ottrott 67530 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



After a triumphant 30-date tour of Europe, Eric Jayk, lead singer and guitarist of New York band Wildstreet, is playing an extended European tour. On the program: 100% acoustic and rockn?roll set. Light refreshments on site. Tickets at: https://bit.ly/eric_jayk

Tras una triunfal gira de 30 fechas por Europa, Eric Jayk, cantante y guitarrista del grupo neoyorquino Wildstreet, va a realizar una extensa gira europea. El programa incluye un set 100% acústico y rock’n’roll. Refrescos ligeros in situ. Entradas en: https://bit.ly/eric_jayk

Nach einer triumphalen Tournee mit 30 Terminen in Europa geht Eric Jayk, Sänger und Gitarrist der New Yorker Band Wildstreet, in die Verlängerung und spielt auf den europäischen Straßen. Auf dem Programm steht ein 100%iges Akustik- und Rockn?Roll-Set. Kleine Speisen und Getränke vor Ort. Tickets: https://bit.ly/eric_jayk

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par Office de tourisme intercommunal du Mont Sainte-Odile

Grpe Touristique du Mnt Ste Odile