LES SOIRÉES LITTÉRAIRES DU BESSIN 30 Place Edmond Paillaud Creully sur Seulles, 17 août 2023, Creully sur Seulles.

Creully sur Seulles,Calvados

« La guerre n’a pas un visage de femme » de Svetlana Alexievitch par Evelyne Istria.

2023-08-17 19:30:00 fin : 2023-08-17 . .

30 Place Edmond Paillaud

Creully sur Seulles 14480 Calvados Normandie



« War does not have a woman’s face » by Svetlana Alexievitch by Evelyne Istria

« La guerra no tiene rostro de mujer » de Svetlana Alexievitch por Evelyne Istria

« Der Krieg hat nicht das Gesicht einer Frau » von Swetlana Alexijewitsch von Evelyne Istria

