LES SOIRÉES LITTÉRAIRES DU BESSIN
17 août 2023
Creully sur Seulles, Calvados
« La guerre n’a pas un visage de femme » de Svetlana Alexievitch par Evelyne Istria.
2023-08-17 19:30:00 fin : 2023-08-17 . .
30 Place Edmond Paillaud
Creully sur Seulles 14480 Calvados Normandie
« War does not have a woman’s face » by Svetlana Alexievitch by Evelyne Istria
« La guerra no tiene rostro de mujer » de Svetlana Alexievitch por Evelyne Istria
« Der Krieg hat nicht das Gesicht einer Frau » von Swetlana Alexijewitsch von Evelyne Istria
