La Moustache – Ciné concert 30 grande rue Jarnages, 16 décembre 2023, Jarnages.

Jarnages,Creuse

Après Eugénio, ciné-concert créé en 2018 (d’après le dessin animé de Jean-Jacques Prunès lui-même adapté de l’album de Lorenzo Mattotti et Mariane Cockenpot), les musiciens Jen Rival et Nicolas Méheust (Nefertiti in the Kitchen) dévoilent bientôt un nouveau spectacle.

Les cinq courts métrages sélectionnés sont en lien avec la nature (l’eau, les nuages) et les animaux (oiseaux, poulpes), thèmes chers aux deux musiciens. Et abordés avec fantaisie, humour, poésie,

sagesse au fil des cinq histoires racontées, distrayantes et éducatives, propices à la réflexion et à l’échange.

Les deux artistes mettent leur art du jeu d’acteur et de musicien à l’œuvre pour donner à ces films une coloration et une énergie toute personnelle, en lien avec leur univers burlesque et théâtral..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 17:00:00. .

30 grande rue L’Alzire

Jarnages 23140 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After Eugénio, a ciné-concert created in 2018 (based on the cartoon by Jean-Jacques Prunès, itself adapted from the album by Lorenzo Mattotti and Mariane Cockenpot), musicians Jen Rival and Nicolas Méheust (Nefertiti in the Kitchen) are about to unveil a new show.

The five short films selected have to do with nature (water, clouds) and animals (birds, octopus), themes dear to the two musicians. They are approached with fantasy, humor and poetry,

the five stories are entertaining and educational, providing food for thought and discussion.

The two artists use their acting and musical skills to give these films a very personal color and energy, in keeping with their burlesque and theatrical universe.

Después de Eugénio, un ciné-concierto creado en 2018 (basado en el dibujo animado de Jean-Jacques Prunès a su vez adaptado del álbum de Lorenzo Mattotti y Mariane Cockenpot), los músicos Jen Rival y Nicolas Méheust (Nefertiti in the Kitchen) van a estrenar pronto un nuevo espectáculo.

Los cinco cortometrajes seleccionados tienen que ver con la naturaleza (agua, nubes) y los animales (pájaros, pulpos), temas muy queridos por los dos músicos. Se abordan con fantasía, humor y poesía,

las cinco historias son entretenidas y didácticas, y dan pie a la reflexión y el debate.

Los dos artistas ponen en juego sus dotes interpretativas y musicales para dar a estas películas un sabor y una energía muy personales, acordes con su universo burlesco y teatral.

Nach dem 2018 uraufgeführten Filmkonzert Eugenio (nach dem Zeichentrickfilm von Jean-Jacques Prunès, der wiederum auf dem Album von Lorenzo Mattotti und Mariane Cockenpot basiert), enthüllen die Musiker Jen Rival und Nicolas Méheust (Nefertiti in the Kitchen) bald eine neue Show.

Die fünf ausgewählten Kurzfilme stehen in Verbindung mit der Natur (Wasser, Wolken) und Tieren (Vögel, Kraken), Themen, die den beiden Musikern am Herzen liegen. Sie werden mit Phantasie, Humor und Poesie behandelt,

weisheit im Laufe der fünf erzählten Geschichten, die unterhaltsam und lehrreich sind und zum Nachdenken und Austauschen anregen.

Die beiden Künstler setzen ihre schauspielerischen und musikalischen Fähigkeiten ein, um den Filmen eine ganz persönliche Färbung und Energie zu verleihen, die mit ihrem burlesken und theatralischen Universum in Verbindung steht.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Creuse Confluence Tourisme