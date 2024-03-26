SPECTACLE – CELTIC LEGENDS 30 boulevard Foch Thionville, 26 mars 2024, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Après le succès triomphal de ses tournées françaises en 2019 et 2023, Celtic Legends sera de retour en 2024 avec un nouveau spectacle et une nouvelle troupe de danseurs qui vous invitera à partager l’histoire du peuple de l’île d’Emeraude.

Deux heures de danses chorégraphiées par Jacintha Sharpe sur des rythmes traditionnels interprétés par 5 musiciens hors-pair (Uilleann-pipes, flûte, violon, bodhran, guitares, accordéon,…) sous la direction musicale du renommé Sean Mc Carthy.

Un tout nouveau programme musical appuyé par de nouvelles chorégraphies pour un tout nouveau show 100% Live.. Tout public

Mardi 2024-03-26 20:00:00 fin : 2024-03-26 . EUR.

30 boulevard Foch

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



After the triumphant success of its French tours in 2019 and 2023, Celtic Legends will be back in 2024 with a new show and a new troupe of dancers, inviting you to share in the story of the people of the Emerald Isle.

Two hours of dance choreographed by Jacintha Sharpe to traditional rhythms performed by 5 outstanding musicians (Uilleann-pipes, flute, fiddle, bodhran, guitars, accordion, etc.) under the musical direction of the renowned Sean Mc Carthy.

A brand-new musical program supported by new choreography for a brand-new 100% Live show.

Tras el éxito triunfal de sus giras por Francia en 2019 y 2023, Celtic Legends volverá en 2024 con un nuevo espectáculo y un nuevo grupo de bailarines que le invitarán a compartir la historia de los pueblos de la Isla Esmeralda.

Dos horas de danza coreografiada por Jacintha Sharpe con ritmos tradicionales interpretados por 5 músicos excepcionales (Uilleann-pipes, flauta, fiddle, bodhran, guitarras, acordeón, etc.) bajo la dirección musical del célebre Sean McCarthy.

Un programa musical totalmente nuevo respaldado por una nueva coreografía para un espectáculo 100% en directo.

Nach dem triumphalen Erfolg der Frankreich-Tourneen 2019 und 2023 wird Celtic Legends 2024 mit einer neuen Show und einer neuen Tanzgruppe zurückkehren, die Sie dazu einladen wird, die Geschichte des Volkes der Smaragdinsel zu teilen.

Zwei Stunden Tanz, choreographiert von Jacintha Sharpe, zu traditionellen Rhythmen, gespielt von fünf hervorragenden Musikern (Uilleann-Pipes, Flöte, Geige, Bodhran, Gitarren, Akkordeon, …) unter der musikalischen Leitung des renommierten Sean Mc Carthy.

Ein völlig neues musikalisches Programm mit neuen Choreographien für eine neue 100%ige Live-Show.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME