SPECTACLE – LE POMPON 30 boulevard Foch Thionville, 18 février 2024, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Le Pompon, c’est l’histoire du premier Manège. Les interprètes disposent des ingrédients farfelus dans une grosse marmite : ils inventent le tout premier Manège de tous les temps. Mais réalisent qu’il manque quelque chose : le Pompon, le Pompon, le Pompon ! Alors ils inventent le Pompon. Mais est-ce qu’ils ont bien fait ? ! Un conte féerique et poétique.. Enfants

Dimanche 2024-02-18 15:00:00 fin : 2024-02-18 . 10 EUR.

30 boulevard Foch

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Le Pompon is the story of the first merry-go-round. The performers put some wacky ingredients in a big pot: they invent the very first merry-go-round of all time. But they realize that something is missing: the Pompon, the Pompon, the Pompon! So they invented the Pompon. But did they do the right thing? An enchanting, poetic tale.

Le Pompon es la historia del primer tiovivo. Los artistas ponen unos ingredientes extravagantes en una gran olla e inventan el primer tiovivo de todos los tiempos. Pero se dan cuenta de que falta algo: ¡el Pompón, el Pompón, el Pompón! Así que inventan el Pompón. ¿Hicieron lo correcto? Un cuento encantador y poético.

Le Pompon ist die Geschichte des ersten Karussells. Die Darsteller geben die verrücktesten Zutaten in einen großen Topf und erfinden das allererste Karussell aller Zeiten. Aber sie merken, dass etwas fehlt: der Pompon, der Pompon, der Pompon! Also erfinden sie den Pompon. Aber haben sie das auch richtig gemacht? Ein märchenhaftes und poetisches Märchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME