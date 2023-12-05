BERLIN BERLIN 30 boulevard Foch Thionville, 4 décembre 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Berlin Est. Emma et Ludwig veulent s’enfuir et passer a? l’Ouest. Emma se fait engager comme aide-soignante chez Werner Hofmann pour s’occuper de sa vieille me?re se?nile. Elle n’est pas la? par hasard, cet appartement posse?de un passage secret qui me?ne de l’autre co?te? du Mur. La situation est de?ja? suffisamment complique? mais si en plus, Werner est un agent de la Stasi, qu’il tombe fou amoureux d’Emma, et que l’appartement est un nid d’espions, c?a tourne au burlesque.

Berlin Berlin, la come?die qui fait tomber les murs.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-12-05 20:00:00

30 boulevard Foch

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



East Berlin. Emma and Ludwig want to escape to the West. Emma enlists the help of Werner Hofmann to look after his elderly mother. It’s not by chance that she’s there, as the apartment has a secret passageway leading to the other side of the Wall. The situation is already complicated enough, but when Werner is also a Stasi agent, falls madly in love with Emma and the apartment is a nest of spies, the whole thing turns into a burlesque.

Berlin Berlin, the come?die that breaks down walls.

Berlín Este. Emma y Ludwig quieren escapar a Occidente. Emma consigue un trabajo como cuidadora de Werner Hofmann para atender a su anciana madre. No está allí por casualidad, ya que el piso tiene un pasadizo secreto que conduce al otro lado del Muro. La situación ya es bastante complicada, pero cuando Werner es también un agente de la Stasi, se enamora perdidamente de Emma y el piso es un nido de espías, todo se convierte en un burlesco.

Berlín Berlín, el come?die que derriba muros.

Ostberlin. Emma und Ludwig wollen in den Westen fliehen. Emma lässt sich als Pflegehelferin bei Werner Hofmann anstellen, um sich um seine alte, sterile Mutter zu kümmern. Sie ist nicht zufällig hier, denn in der Wohnung befindet sich ein Geheimgang, der auf die andere Seite der Mauer führt. Die Situation ist schon kompliziert genug, aber wenn Werner auch noch ein Stasi-Agent ist, sich unsterblich in Emma verliebt und die Wohnung ein Spionagenest ist, wird es slapstickartig.

Berlin Berlin, die Komedie, die Mauern einreißt.

