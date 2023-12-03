ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE THIONVILLE : CONCERT DE NOËL 30 boulevard Foch Thionville, 3 décembre 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Ce concert gratuit, sur le thème de Noël et qui prend habituellement place à l’église St Maximin, aura lieu cette fois au Théâtre, fort de son succès grandissant. A ne pas louper, juste avant le défilé de la St Nicolas !

Gratuit, invitations à retirer à l’accueil du Théâtre – Placement libre. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-12-03 . 0 EUR.

30 boulevard Foch

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



This free Christmas-themed concert, which usually takes place at St Maximin church, will this time be held at the Theatre, in view of its growing success. Not to be missed, just before the St Nicolas parade!

Free of charge, invitations available from the Theatre reception desk – Free seating

Este concierto gratuito sobre el tema de la Navidad, que suele celebrarse en la iglesia de San Maximino, tendrá lugar esta vez en el Teatro, impulsado por su creciente éxito. No se lo pierda, ¡justo antes del desfile de San Nicolás!

Gratuito, invitaciones a recoger en la recepción del Teatro – Aforo libre

Dieses kostenlose Konzert zum Thema Weihnachten, das normalerweise in der Kirche St. Maximin stattfindet, wird dieses Mal aufgrund seines wachsenden Erfolgs im Theater stattfinden. Ein Muss, kurz vor dem Nikolausumzug!

Kostenlos, Einladungen an der Rezeption des Theaters erhältlich – Freie Platzwahl

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME