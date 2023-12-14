British Cinéma « Mothering Sunday » 30 avenue de l’Aumesle Hauteville-sur-Mer
British Cinéma « Mothering Sunday » 30 avenue de l’Aumesle Hauteville-sur-Mer, 4 décembre 2023, Hauteville-sur-Mer.
Hauteville-sur-Mer,Manche
British Cinéma avec sous-titres en français (with french subtitles) « Mothering Sunday ».
Thé offert après la séance. Tarif unique : 4.5€..
2023-12-14 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-14 . .
30 avenue de l’Aumesle Cinéma de la Plage
Hauteville-sur-Mer 50590 Manche Normandie
British Cinéma avec sous-titres en français (with French subtitles) « Mothering Sunday ».
Complimentary tea after the show. Single ticket price: 4.5?
British Cinéma avec sous-titres en français (con subtítulos en francés) « Mothering Sunday ».
Té de cortesía tras la proyección. Precio de la entrada individual: 4,5 euros.
British Cinema mit französischen Untertiteln (with french subtitles) « Mothering Sunday ».
Nach der Vorstellung wird Tee angeboten. Einheitspreis: 4.5?
