Conférence avec Gérard Guerrier autour de son livre Rêves d’Icare 30 av du Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 18 octobre 2023, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.
RÊVES D’ICARE
L’HISTOIRE DES PIONNIERS ET AVENTURIERS DU VOL NON MOTORISÉ
La première histoire illustrée du vol non motorisé à travers des portraits d’aventuriers du ciel et le récit des inventions qui ont révolutionné l’aéronautique..
2023-10-18 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-18 19:00:00. .
30 av du Mont-Blanc Editions Guérin
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
ICARE DREAMS
THE STORY OF THE PIONEERS AND ADVENTURERS OF NON-MOTORIZED FLIGHT
The first illustrated history of non-motorized flight, featuring portraits of the adventurers of the skies and the inventions that revolutionized aeronautics.
SUEÑOS ICARE
LA HISTORIA DE LOS PIONEROS Y AVENTUREROS DEL VUELO SIN MOTOR
La primera historia ilustrada del vuelo sin motor, con retratos de los aventureros del cielo y un relato de los inventos que revolucionaron la aeronáutica.
ICARE-TRÄUME
DIE GESCHICHTE DER PIONIERE UND ABENTEURER DES UNMOTORISIERTEN FLIEGENS
Die erste illustrierte Geschichte des unmotorisierten Fliegens anhand von Porträts von Abenteurern des Himmels und der Erzählung von Erfindungen, die die Luftfahrt revolutioniert haben.
