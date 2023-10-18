Conférence avec Gérard Guerrier autour de son livre Rêves d’Icare 30 av du Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 18 octobre 2023, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc,Haute-Savoie

RÊVES D’ICARE

L’HISTOIRE DES PIONNIERS ET AVENTURIERS DU VOL NON MOTORISÉ

La première histoire illustrée du vol non motorisé à travers des portraits d’aventuriers du ciel et le récit des inventions qui ont révolutionné l’aéronautique..

2023-10-18 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-18 19:00:00. .

30 av du Mont-Blanc Editions Guérin

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



ICARE DREAMS

THE STORY OF THE PIONEERS AND ADVENTURERS OF NON-MOTORIZED FLIGHT

The first illustrated history of non-motorized flight, featuring portraits of the adventurers of the skies and the inventions that revolutionized aeronautics.

SUEÑOS ICARE

LA HISTORIA DE LOS PIONEROS Y AVENTUREROS DEL VUELO SIN MOTOR

La primera historia ilustrada del vuelo sin motor, con retratos de los aventureros del cielo y un relato de los inventos que revolucionaron la aeronáutica.

ICARE-TRÄUME

DIE GESCHICHTE DER PIONIERE UND ABENTEURER DES UNMOTORISIERTEN FLIEGENS

Die erste illustrierte Geschichte des unmotorisierten Fliegens anhand von Porträts von Abenteurern des Himmels und der Erzählung von Erfindungen, die die Luftfahrt revolutioniert haben.

