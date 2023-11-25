- Cet évènement est passé
FÊTE DES 50 ANS DE LA MJC DE VILLEFRANCHE DE LAURAGAIS 3 Villefranche-de-Lauragais
Villefranche-de-Lauragais,Haute-Garonne
Vous êtes invités pour souffler les 50 bougies de la MJC de Villefranche-de-Lauragais !.
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 16:00:00. .
3 Avenue Pierre Mendès France
Villefranche-de-Lauragais 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
You’re invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the MJC de Villefranche-de-Lauragais!
Le invitamos a celebrar el 50 aniversario del MJC de Villefranche-de-Lauragais
Sie sind eingeladen, die 50 Kerzen des MJC von Villefranche-de-Lauragais auszublasen!
