FÊTE DES 50 ANS DE LA MJC DE VILLEFRANCHE DE LAURAGAIS 3 Villefranche-de-Lauragais, 25 novembre 2023, Villefranche-de-Lauragais.

Villefranche-de-Lauragais,Haute-Garonne

Vous êtes invités pour souffler les 50 bougies de la MJC de Villefranche-de-Lauragais !.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 16:00:00. .

3 Avenue Pierre Mendès France

Villefranche-de-Lauragais 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



You’re invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the MJC de Villefranche-de-Lauragais!

Le invitamos a celebrar el 50 aniversario del MJC de Villefranche-de-Lauragais

Sie sind eingeladen, die 50 Kerzen des MJC von Villefranche-de-Lauragais auszublasen!

