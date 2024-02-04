CONCERT – LA PROMESSE BREL 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 4 février 2024, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Sur la scène plongée dans un clair-obscur, sa voix grave s’élève, les amateurs de Brel retiennent leur souffle … Non Arnaud Askoy n’est pas Brel mais à l’entendre et à le voir on pourrait y croire.

Accompagné par des musiciens de renom, il offre une interprétation magistrale, il chante avec son corps, Arnaud donne chair, à sa manière, avec sincérité, au Grand Jacques.

Un spectacle musical pour ceux qui auraient rêvé d’applaudir Jacques Brel.

La promesse Brel, une promesse ambitieuse empreinte d’humilité.

Une pépite !

une production DGP en accord avec Oh My Prod ! et Artcoscène. Tout public

Dimanche 2024-02-04 16:00:00 fin : 2024-02-04 17:30:00. 47 EUR.

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



On the stage, bathed in chiaroscuro, his deep voice rises and Brel fans hold their breath? No, Arnaud Askoy isn’t Brel, but to hear and see him, you’d think he was.

Accompanied by renowned musicians, he gives a masterful performance, singing with his body, Arnaud gives flesh, in his own way, with sincerity, to Le Grand Jacques.

A musical show for anyone who’s ever dreamed of applauding Jacques Brel.

The Brel promise, an ambitious promise imbued with humility.

A nugget!

a DGP production in association with Oh My Prod! and Artcoscène

El escenario se baña en claroscuros, su voz grave se eleva y los fans de Brel contienen la respiración? No, Arnaud Askoy no es Brel, pero al oírle y verle se diría que lo es.

Acompañado por músicos de renombre, realiza una interpretación magistral, cantando con el cuerpo, Arnaud da carne, a su manera, con sinceridad, al Gran Jacques.

Este es un musical para cualquiera que haya soñado alguna vez con aplaudir a Jacques Brel.

La promesa Brel, una promesa ambiciosa impregnada de humildad.

¡Una pepita!

una producción de la DGP en asociación con Oh My Prod! y Artcoscène

Auf der in ein Hell-Dunkel getauchten Bühne erhebt sich seine tiefe Stimme, Brel-Fans halten den Atem an? Nein, Arnaud Askoy ist nicht Brel, aber wenn man ihn hört und sieht, könnte man es glauben.

Begleitet von renommierten Musikern bietet er eine meisterhafte Interpretation, er singt mit seinem Körper, Arnaud verleiht dem großen Jacques auf seine Weise und mit Aufrichtigkeit Fleisch.

Ein musikalisches Spektakel für alle, die davon geträumt hätten, Jacques Brel zu applaudieren.

Das Brel-Versprechen, ein ehrgeiziges Versprechen, das von Bescheidenheit geprägt ist.

Ein Nugget!

eine DGP-Produktion in Zusammenarbeit mit Oh My Prod! und Artcoscène

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par DESTINATION NANCY