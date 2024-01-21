CONCERT – QUATUOR STANISLAS ET LUCAS BUCLIN 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 21 janvier 2024, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

En marge d’une brillante carrière de soliste et de chambriste, Lucas Buclin a développé une spécialité peu commune : l’improvisation sur film muet. Il se produit d’abord à la Cinémathèque Suisse, avant d’être invité par des festivals de cinéma en Norvège, en France, en Autriche et en Angleterre.. Tout public

Dimanche 2024-01-21 17:00:00 fin : 2024-01-21 . .

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Alongside a brilliant career as a soloist and chamber musician, Lucas Buclin has developed an unusual specialty: improvisation on silent film. He first performed at the Cinémathèque Suisse, before being invited to film festivals in Norway, France, Austria and England.

Además de una brillante carrera como solista y músico de cámara, Lucas Buclin ha desarrollado una especialidad poco habitual: la improvisación sobre cine mudo. Actuó por primera vez en la Cinémathèque Suisse, antes de ser invitado a festivales de cine en Noruega, Francia, Austria e Inglaterra.

Neben einer erfolgreichen Karriere als Solist und Kammermusiker hat Lucas Buclin eine ungewöhnliche Spezialität entwickelt: die Improvisation über Stummfilme. Er trat zunächst in der Cinémathèque Suisse auf, bevor er von Filmfestivals in Norwegen, Frankreich, Österreich und England eingeladen wurde.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-04 par DESTINATION NANCY