CONCERT – GAUTIER CAPUCON VIOLONCELLE 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 15 janvier 2024, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gautier CAPUCON violoncelle accompagne les lauréats de sa Fondation

On ne présente plus Gautier Capuçon et son somptueux violoncelle Matteo Goffriller de 1701. Habitué de toutes les grandes scènes internationales, il ressent également un très grand plaisir à venir jouer régulièrement à Nancy pour l’ALMC.

C’est aussi un homme très généreux qui a créé récemment sa propre Fondation destinée à aider les jeunes talents à démarrer leur carrière musicale et à enregistrer leur premier CD. ALMC participe activement à cette action en vous proposant ce concert où Gautier partagera la scène avec ses poulains, parmi lesquels vous aurez peut-être la chance d’entendre, en avant-première,les futures grandes vedettes de la scène musicale de demain.. Tout public

Lundi 2024-01-15 20:00:00 fin : 2024-01-15 22:00:00. 42 EUR.

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Gautier CAPUCON cello accompanies the laureates of his Foundation

Gautier Capuçon and his sumptuous 1701 Matteo Goffriller cello need no introduction. A regular on all the great international stages, he also takes great pleasure in coming to Nancy to play regularly for the ALMC.

He is also a very generous man, who recently set up his own Foundation to help young talents launch their musical careers and record their first CDs. ALMC is playing an active part in this action by offering you this concert in which Gautier will share the stage with his foals, among whom you may be lucky enough to hear a preview of the future stars of tomorrow’s music scene.

El violonchelo de Gautier CAPUCON acompaña a los laureados de su Fundación

Gautier Capuçon y su suntuoso violonchelo Matteo Goffriller de 1701 no necesitan presentación. Habitual de todos los grandes escenarios internacionales, también se complace en venir a Nancy para tocar regularmente en el ALMC.

Además, es un hombre muy generoso que acaba de crear su propia Fundación para ayudar a jóvenes músicos con talento a lanzar sus carreras musicales y grabar sus primeros CD. La ALMC participa activamente en esta iniciativa con este concierto, en el que Gautier compartirá escenario con sus protegidos, entre los que quizá tenga la suerte de escuchar un anticipo de las futuras estrellas de la escena musical del mañana.

Gautier CAPUCONs Cello begleitet die Preisträger seiner Stiftung

Gautier Capuçon und sein prächtiges Matteo Goffriller Cello aus dem Jahr 1701 sind nicht mehr vorzustellen. Er ist auf allen großen internationalen Bühnen zu Hause und es bereitet ihm große Freude, regelmäßig in Nancy für das ALMC zu spielen.

Er ist auch ein sehr großzügiger Mann, der vor kurzem seine eigene Stiftung gegründet hat, um jungen Talenten beim Start ihrer musikalischen Karriere und bei der Aufnahme ihrer ersten CD zu helfen. ALMC beteiligt sich aktiv an dieser Aktion, indem es Ihnen dieses Konzert anbietet, bei dem Gautier die Bühne mit seinen Fohlen teilt, unter denen Sie vielleicht das Glück haben, die zukünftigen großen Stars der Musikszene von morgen als Vorpremiere zu hören.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par DESTINATION NANCY