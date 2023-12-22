CONCERT – EN PASSANT – LE CONCERT 100 POURCENT GOLDMAN 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 22 décembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Un Spectacle 100% Goldman retraçant la grande période Pop Rock des années 80-90

Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc.. Deux heures de show époustouflant où vous vibrerez au « Son » Goldman

Avec Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David

« En Passant » s’arrête chez vous à Nancy

une production DGP en accord avec LEZARALOUEST. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-22 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 22:00:00. 40 EUR.

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



A 100% Goldman show retracing the great Pop Rock period of the 80s and 90s

Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc… A breathtaking two-hour show where you’ll vibrate to the Goldman sound

With Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David

« En Passant » makes a stop in Nancy

a DGP production in association with LEZARALOUEST

Un espectáculo 100% Goldman que recorre la gran época del Pop Rock de los 80 y 90

Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc… Dos horas de espectáculo que te dejarán sin aliento y en el que vibrarás al son de Goldman

Con Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David

« En Passant » hace escala en Nancy

una producción de la DGP en asociación con LEZARALOUEST

Eine 100%ige Goldman-Show, die die große Pop-Rock-Periode der 80er und 90er Jahre nachzeichnet

Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc. Zwei Stunden lang eine atemberaubende Show, in der Sie im Goldman-Sound schwingen werden

Mit Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David

« En Passant » macht Halt bei Ihnen in Nancy

eine DGP-Produktion in Absprache mit LEZARALOUEST

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par DESTINATION NANCY