CONCERT – EN PASSANT – LE CONCERT 100 POURCENT GOLDMAN 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy
CONCERT – EN PASSANT – LE CONCERT 100 POURCENT GOLDMAN 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 22 décembre 2023, Nancy.
Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Un Spectacle 100% Goldman retraçant la grande période Pop Rock des années 80-90
Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc.. Deux heures de show époustouflant où vous vibrerez au « Son » Goldman
Avec Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David
« En Passant » s’arrête chez vous à Nancy
une production DGP en accord avec LEZARALOUEST. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-12-22 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 22:00:00. 40 EUR.
3 rue Victor Poirel
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
A 100% Goldman show retracing the great Pop Rock period of the 80s and 90s
Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc… A breathtaking two-hour show where you’ll vibrate to the Goldman sound
With Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David
« En Passant » makes a stop in Nancy
a DGP production in association with LEZARALOUEST
Un espectáculo 100% Goldman que recorre la gran época del Pop Rock de los 80 y 90
Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc… Dos horas de espectáculo que te dejarán sin aliento y en el que vibrarás al son de Goldman
Con Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David
« En Passant » hace escala en Nancy
una producción de la DGP en asociación con LEZARALOUEST
Eine 100%ige Goldman-Show, die die große Pop-Rock-Periode der 80er und 90er Jahre nachzeichnet
Encore un matin, Envole moi, Quand la musique est bonne, Je te donne etc. Zwei Stunden lang eine atemberaubende Show, in der Sie im Goldman-Sound schwingen werden
Mit Christophe Nègre, Jean Claude Givone, Jeff Gautier, Maxence Crouzard, Olivier Gann & Benoît David
« En Passant » macht Halt bei Ihnen in Nancy
eine DGP-Produktion in Absprache mit LEZARALOUEST
Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par DESTINATION NANCY