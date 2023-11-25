FESTIVAL NANCY VOIX DU MONDE – CONCERTS LES SAISONS DU FESTIVAL 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 25 novembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

6 Chœurs Lorrains

ALAYGRO – CENTRE POUCHKINE – FARIDOL – GOSPEL MISSISSIPPI – LES HURTELOUPS – LES 4 VENTS

Invité d’honneur le chœur du Guatemala CORO VICTORIA (à 20h)

Le CORO VICTORIA, fondé en 1984 par Maestro Julio César Santos, vise à éduquer les enfants guatémaltèques par le chant choral. Il a organisé des concours de chœurs et des festivals internationaux, enregistré cinq disques et reçu la médaille « artistes de l’année ». Le chœur a également collaboré avec des artistes populaires dont le maestro Joaquin Orellana et a été invité à des évènements musicaux internationaux notamment au symposium mondial des chefs de chœurs à Kyoto.

Réservation en ligne sur le site internet de la salle poirel.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



6 Lorraine choirs

ALAYGRO – CENTER POUCHKINE – FARIDOL – GOSPEL MISSISSIPPI – LES HURTELOUPS – LES 4 VENTS

Guest of honor: the Guatemalan choir CORO VICTORIA (8pm)

CORO VICTORIA, founded in 1984 by Maestro Julio César Santos, aims to educate Guatemalan children through choral singing. It has organized choral competitions and international festivals, recorded five albums and received the « Artists of the Year » medal. The choir has also collaborated with popular artists including maestro Joaquin Orellana, and has been invited to international musical events including the World Symposium of Choral Conductors in Kyoto.

Book online on the Salle Poirel website.

6 coros de Lorena

ALAYGRO – CENTRE POUCHKINE – FARIDOL – GOSPEL MISSISSIPPI – LES HURTELOUPS – LES 4 VENTS

Invitado de honor: el coro guatemalteco CORO VICTORIA (20:00 h)

El CORO VICTORIA, fundado en 1984 por el maestro Julio César Santos, tiene como objetivo la educación de los niños guatemaltecos a través del canto coral. Ha organizado concursos corales y festivales internacionales, ha grabado cinco discos y ha recibido la medalla de « artista del año ». El coro también ha colaborado con artistas populares, como el maestro Joaquín Orellana, y ha sido invitado a eventos musicales internacionales, como el Simposio Mundial de Directores de Coro de Kioto.

Reservas en línea en el sitio web de la Salle Poirel.

6 Chöre aus Lothringen

ALAYGRO – CENTRE POUCHKINE – FARIDOL – GOSPEL MISSISSIPPI – LES HURTELOUPS – LES 4 VENTS

Ehrengast der Ch?ur aus Guatemala CORO VICTORIA (um 20 Uhr)

Der CORO VICTORIA wurde 1984 von Maestro Julio César Santos gegründet und hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, guatemaltekische Kinder durch Chorgesang zu erziehen. Er hat Chorwettbewerbe und internationale Festivals organisiert, fünf Schallplatten aufgenommen und die Medaille « Künstler des Jahres » erhalten. Der Chor hat auch mit populären Künstlern wie dem Maestro Joaquin Orellana zusammengearbeitet und wurde zu internationalen Musikveranstaltungen wie dem Weltsymposium für Chorleiter in Kyoto eingeladen.

Online-Reservierung auf der Website des Salle Poirel.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-21 par DESTINATION NANCY