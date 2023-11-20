CONCERT – FRANK BRALEY ET HUGUES BORSARELLO 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 20 novembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’originalité des concerts avec Frank Braley, pianiste de renommée internationale, tient au fait qu’il aime partager la musique avec le public non seulement par l’instrument, mais aussi parce qu’il n’hésite pas à donner au public, avant son interprétation, des pistes pour comprendre l’œuvre et son contexte de création.

C’est un passionné de musique de chambre qu’il pratique avec tousses amis proches, Renaud et Gautier Capuçon, le regretté Nicolas Angelich et Hugues Borsarello, son complice pour ce récital de musique française. Hugues Borsarello a de nombreuses cordes à son arc (mais son violon n’en a que quatre) puisqu’il est également violoniste en résidence à l’orchestre National de Bretagne, 1er violon du quatuor Volta, directeur artistique et violon solo du très réputé Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-11-20 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-20 22:00:00. 32 EUR.

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The originality of concerts with internationally-renowned pianist Frank Braley lies in the fact that he likes to share music with the audience not only through the instrument, but also because he doesn’t hesitate to give the audience, before his performance, hints for understanding the work and its context of creation.

He is passionate about chamber music, which he performs with his close friends Renaud and Gautier Capuçon, the late Nicolas Angelich and Hugues Borsarello, his partner in this recital of French music. Hugues Borsarello has many strings to his bow (but his violin has only four), as he is also violinist-in-residence at the Orchestre National de Bretagne, 1st violin of the Volta Quartet, artistic director and concertmaster of the highly regarded Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux.

La originalidad de los conciertos con el pianista de fama internacional Frank Braley reside en que le gusta compartir la música con el público no sólo a través del instrumento, sino también porque no duda en dar al público, antes de su interpretación, pistas para comprender la obra y su contexto de creación.

Es un apasionado de la música de cámara, que interpreta con sus íntimos amigos Renaud y Gautier Capuçon, el difunto Nicolas Angelich y Hugues Borsarello, su compañero en este recital de música francesa. Hugues Borsarello tiene muchas cuerdas en el arco (aunque su violín sólo tenga cuatro), ya que también es violinista residente de la Orquesta Nacional de Bretaña, 1er violín del Cuarteto Volta, director artístico y concertino de la apreciada Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux.

Die Originalität der Konzerte mit dem international renommierten Pianisten Frank Braley liegt darin begründet, dass er die Musik gerne mit dem Publikum teilt, nicht nur über das Instrument, sondern auch, weil er nicht zögert, dem Publikum vor seiner Interpretation Hinweise zum Verständnis des Werkes und seines Entstehungskontextes zu geben.

Er ist ein leidenschaftlicher Kammermusiker, der mit seinen engsten Freunden Renaud und Gautier Capuçon, dem verstorbenen Nicolas Angelich und Hugues Borsarello, seinem Komplizen bei diesem französischen Musikkonzert, zusammenarbeitet. Hugues Borsarello hat viele Saiten in seinem Bogen (aber seine Geige hat nur vier), denn er ist auch Violinist in Residence beim Orchestre National de Bretagne, 1. Violinist des Volta-Quartetts, künstlerischer Leiter und Soloviolinist des renommierten Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-22 par DESTINATION NANCY