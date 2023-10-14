CONCERT NJP – LAURA CAHEN INVITE DES FILLES 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 14 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Laura Cahen invite des filles :

Après son album « Une fille », Laura Cahen se conjugue au féminin pluriel en 2023 avec un disque de collaborations, duos, featuring avec d’autres femmes artistes qui lui sont chères.

Laura Cahen célèbrera ce nouveau chapitre et invitera « Des filles » (Mélissa Laveaux, Pi Ja Ma, Juneson, Blumi, Coline Rio et d’autres à venir) lors de son concert exceptionnel à la Salle Poirel pour les 50 ans du Nancy Jazz Pulsations, le 14 octobre 2023.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Laura Cahen invites girls:

Following on from her album « Une fille », Laura Cahen takes on the feminine plural in 2023 with an album of collaborations, duets and featuring with other female artists close to her heart.

Laura Cahen will celebrate this new chapter by inviting « Des filles » (Mélissa Laveaux, Pi Ja Ma, Juneson, Blumi, Coline Rio and others to come) to her exceptional concert at the Salle Poirel for the 50th anniversary of Nancy Jazz Pulsations, on October 14, 2023.

Laura Cahen invita a las chicas:

Después de su álbum « Une fille », Laura Cahen retomará el plural femenino en 2023 con un álbum de colaboraciones, duetos y featuring con otras artistas femeninas cercanas a su corazón.

Laura Cahen celebrará este nuevo capítulo invitando a « Des filles » (Mélissa Laveaux, Pi Ja Ma, Juneson, Blumi, Coline Rio y otras por venir) a su excepcional concierto en la Salle Poirel con motivo del 50 aniversario de Nancy Jazz Pulsations, el 14 de octubre de 2023.

Laura Cahen lädt Mädchen ein :

Nach ihrem Album « Une fille » wird Laura Cahen 2023 im Plural weiblich sein, mit einer Platte voller Kollaborationen, Duette und Featurings mit anderen Künstlerinnen, die ihr am Herzen liegen.

Laura Cahen feiert dieses neue Kapitel und lädt « Des filles » (Mélissa Laveaux, Pi Ja Ma, Juneson, Blumi, Coline Rio und andere, die noch folgen werden) zu ihrem außergewöhnlichen Konzert in der Salle Poirel anlässlich des 50-jährigen Bestehens von Nancy Jazz Pulsations am 14. Oktober 2023 ein.

