CONCERT NJP – ASAF AVIDAN – FLÈCHE LOVE ACOUSTIQUE 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy, 13 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Flèche Love Acoustique :

Sa voix tantôt rageuse, tantôt cristalline, reconnaissable entre mille, dit tout de sa force et de ses fragilités sur une soul électronique, profondément marquée par l’empreinte du jazz, du RnB et du hip hop. Accompagnée de deux musiciens classiques, Amina Cadelli (de son vrai nom) reprend son album Naga en acoustique et présente une création inédite, acoustique, brute et sensible dans laquelle elle fait flèche de tout bois, celui dont on sculpte les artistes singulières, ensorcelantes et magnétiques. Entre ombre et lumière, Occident, Orient et Amérique Latine, Flèche Love trace sa route avec l’énergie chevillée au corps des sublimes pionnières d’aujourd’hui.

Asaf Avidan :

Artiste à la renommée mondiale dont les concerts jouent à guichets fermés et récompensé de multiples Disques d’Or et de Platine, Asaf Avidan revient cette année avec une forme épurée qui met à nu ses qualités de chanteur, d’auteur et de compositeur. 10 ans après son dernier passage à NJP, c’est donc seul qu’il se présentera dans l’écrin majestueux de la salle Poirel. Entre blues rock, folk et gospel, Asaf Avidan est la quintessence de l’émotion à l’état brut. Avec sa voix inimitable, il fait partie de ces artistes inclassables tant ils débordent d’imagination et de créativité. Il présentera sur scène Anagnorisis, son septième album.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-13 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-13 . EUR.

3 rue Victor Poirel

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Flèche Love Acoustique :

Her voice, sometimes raging, sometimes crystalline, instantly recognizable, speaks of her strength and fragility on electronic soul, deeply marked by the imprint of jazz, RnB and hip hop. Accompanied by two classical musicians, Amina Cadelli (real name) reprises her album Naga acoustically and presents a brand-new, acoustic, raw and sensitive creation in which she uses every kind of wood, the kind used to sculpt singular, bewitching and magnetic artists. Between shadow and light, Occident, Orient and Latin America, Flèche Love traces her path with the energy of today?s sublime pioneers.

Asaf Avidan :

A world-renowned artist with sold-out concerts and multiple gold and platinum discs to his name, Asaf Avidan returns this year with a streamlined form that exposes his qualities as a singer, songwriter and composer. 10 years after his last appearance at NJP, he will be performing alone in the majestic setting of Salle Poirel. Somewhere between blues rock, folk and gospel, Asaf Avidan is the quintessence of raw emotion. With his inimitable voice, he is one of those unclassifiable artists brimming with imagination and creativity. He will be presenting Anagnorisis, his seventh album.

Flèche Love Acoustique :

La voz de Amina Cadelli, a veces furiosa, a veces cristalina, reconocible al instante, expresa su fuerza y su fragilidad en un estilo de soul electrónico profundamente influenciado por el jazz, el RnB y el hip hop. Acompañada por dos músicos clásicos, Amina Cadelli (nombre real) revisita su álbum Naga en acústico y presenta una creación inédita, acústica, cruda y sensible, en la que utiliza todo tipo de maderas para esculpir artistas singulares, hechizantes y magnéticos. Entre la sombra y la luz, Occidente, Oriente y América Latina, Flèche Love traza su camino con la energía de los sublimes pioneros de hoy.

Asaf Avidan :

Artista de renombre mundial cuyos conciertos agotan las entradas y que ha sido galardonado con múltiples discos de oro y platino, Asaf Avidan regresa este año con una forma depurada que expone sus cualidades como cantante, compositor y autor. 10 años después de su última aparición en el NJP, actuará en solitario en el majestuoso marco de la Salle Poirel. A medio camino entre el blues rock, el folk y el gospel, Asaf Avidan es la quintaesencia de la emoción en estado puro. Con su inimitable voz, es uno de esos artistas inclasificables rebosantes de imaginación y creatividad. Presentará Anagnorisis, su séptimo álbum.

Flèche Love Acoustique :

Ihre mal wütende, mal kristallklare Stimme, die unter Tausenden erkennbar ist, erzählt alles über ihre Stärke und ihre Zerbrechlichkeit in einem elektronischen Soul, der tief von Jazz, RnB und Hip Hop geprägt ist. Begleitet von zwei klassischen Musikern nimmt Amina Cadelli (so ihr richtiger Name) ihr Album Naga in akustischer Form wieder auf und präsentiert eine völlig neue, akustische, rohe und sensible Kreation, in der sie aus allem Holz schöpft, aus dem man einzigartige, betörende und magnetische Künstlerinnen schnitzt. Zwischen Licht und Schatten, Okzident, Orient und Lateinamerika zieht Flèche Love ihre Bahn mit der Energie der erhabenen Pionierinnen von heute.

Asaf Avidan :

Asaf Avidan, ein weltberühmter Künstler mit ausverkauften Konzerten und zahlreichen Gold- und Platinauszeichnungen, kehrt in diesem Jahr mit einer schlichten Form zurück, die seine Qualitäten als Sänger, Autor und Komponist unterstreicht. 10 Jahre nach seinem letzten Auftritt beim NJP wird er nun alleine in der majestätischen Halle Poirel auftreten. Zwischen Bluesrock, Folk und Gospel ist Asaf Avidan die Quintessenz der rohen Emotion. Mit seiner unnachahmlichen Stimme gehört er zu den Künstlern, die nicht klassifiziert werden können, da sie vor Fantasie und Kreativität nur so sprühen. Er wird Anagnorisis, sein siebtes Album, auf der Bühne vorstellen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par DESTINATION NANCY