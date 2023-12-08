YEAR OF NO LIGHT ET TAKH 3 rue Victor Hugo Nilvange, 8 décembre 2023, Nilvange.

Nilvange,Moselle

Avec leur post-metal instrumental aux compositions tentaculaires, les bordelais de Year of No Light sont passés maîtres dans l’art de bâtir de puissantes atmosphères cinématographiques. Sur leur dernier opus Consolamentum, chaque titre évolue systématiquement vers un déchaînement de fureur : autant de climax dantesques aussi cathartiques que les ambiances étouffantes sculptées au fil des morceaux. Voyage parsemé de sons et d’images furieusement évocatrices, Consolamentum est un disque épique et fascinant.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-08 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . 0 EUR.

3 rue Victor Hugo

Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est



With their sprawling, instrumental post-metal compositions, Year of No Light from Bordeaux are masters in the art of creating powerful, cinematic atmospheres. On their latest opus, Consolamentum, each track systematically evolves towards an outburst of fury: Dantesque climaxes as cathartic as the suffocating atmospheres sculpted over the tracks. A journey dotted with furiously evocative sounds and images, Consolamentum is an epic and fascinating record.

Con su post-metal instrumental y sus extensas composiciones, Year of No Light de Burdeos son maestros en el arte de crear poderosas atmósferas cinematográficas. En su última obra, Consolamentum, cada tema evoluciona sistemáticamente hacia un estallido de furia: clímax dantescos tan catárticos como las asfixiantes atmósferas esculpidas sobre las pistas. Un viaje salpicado de sonidos e imágenes furiosamente evocadores, Consolamentum es un disco épico y fascinante.

Year of No Light aus Bordeaux sind Meister darin, mit ihrem instrumentalen Post-Metal und ihren ausufernden Kompositionen kraftvolle, filmische Atmosphären aufzubauen. Auf ihrem neuesten Werk Consolamentum entwickelt sich jeder Titel systematisch in Richtung eines Wutausbruchs: Danteske Höhepunkte, die ebenso kathartisch sind wie die erstickenden Stimmungen, die im Laufe der Stücke geformt werden. Consolamentum ist ein episches und faszinierendes Album, das eine Reise voller Klänge und Bilder darstellt.

