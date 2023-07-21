Murder Party au théâtre Saint-Louis : Mais qui a tué Albert Saleza ? 3 Rue Saint-Louis Pau, 21 juillet 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Venez enquêter sur la mort du fameux ténor mondialement connu, Albert Saleza. Vous aurez une heure pour interroger les suspects, relever les indices et découvrir pourquoi le chanteur lyrique béarnais s’est effondré sur la scène du grand théâtre de Pau en 1916 !

RDV devant l’entrée du théâtre Saint-Louis, rue Saint-Louis – Durée 1h30

RÉSERVATIONS OBLIGATOIRES – PLACES LIMITÉES.

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 . EUR.

3 Rue Saint-Louis

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and investigate the death of the world-famous tenor Albert Saleza. You’ll have an hour to question suspects, pick up clues and discover why the opera singer from Béarn collapsed on the stage of Pau’s Grand Théâtre in 1916!

RDV in front of the Théâtre Saint-Louis entrance, rue Saint-Louis – Duration 1h30

RESERVATIONS ESSENTIAL – PLACES LIMITED

Venga a investigar la muerte del mundialmente famoso tenor Albert Saleza. Tendrás una hora para interrogar a los sospechosos, recoger las pistas y averiguar por qué el cantante de ópera bearnesa se desplomó en el escenario del Gran Teatro de Pau en 1916

Punto de encuentro frente a la entrada del Teatro Saint-Louis, rue Saint-Louis – Duración 1h30

IMPRESCINDIBLE RESERVAR – PLAZAS LIMITADAS

Untersuchen Sie den Tod des weltberühmten Tenors Albert Saleza. Sie haben eine Stunde Zeit, um Verdächtige zu befragen, Hinweise zu sammeln und herauszufinden, warum der lyrische Sänger aus dem Béarn 1916 auf der Bühne des großen Theaters in Pau zusammenbrach!

RDV vor dem Eingang des Theaters Saint-Louis, rue Saint-Louis – Dauer 1,5 Std

RESERVIERUNGEN ERFORDERLICH – BEGRENZTE PLÄTZE

Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par OT Pau