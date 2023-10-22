THÉATRE EN PLATT 3 rue Principale Heining-lès-Bouzonville, 22 octobre 2023, Heining-lès-Bouzonville.

Heining-lès-Bouzonville,Moselle

Théâtre en platt à Heining, avec la troupe de Lisdorf. Le titre est « L’oubli du samedi de carnaval ». Les histoires d’héritages se terminent souvent en pugilla surtout s’il y une fortune en jeu. Mais ici s’en devient vraiment trop drôle ; car bien sûr les femmes se crêpent le chignon. De plus, il y a des coeurs à prendre et on dit que l’argent ne fait pas le bonheur. Éclats de rire garantis.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-22 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 . 10 EUR.

3 rue Principale

Heining-lès-Bouzonville 57320 Moselle Grand Est



Platt theater in Heining, with the Lisdorf troupe. The title is « Carnival Saturday Oblivion ». Stories of inheritance often end in pugilism, especially if there’s a fortune at stake. But here it’s just too much fun, because of course the women are fighting. What’s more, there are hearts to be won, and it’s said that money can’t buy happiness. Laughter guaranteed.

Teatro Platt en Heining, con la compañía Lisdorf. El título es « Sábado de carnaval olvidado ». Las historias de herencias suelen acabar en pugilato, sobre todo si está en juego una fortuna. Pero aquí es demasiado divertido, porque, por supuesto, las mujeres se pelean. Además, hay corazones que ganar y se dice que el dinero no puede comprar la felicidad. Risas garantizadas.

Plattdeutsches Theater in Heining, mit der Theatergruppe aus Lisdorf. Der Titel lautet « Das Vergessen am Karnevalssamstag ». Erbschaftsangelegenheiten enden oft in einem Pugilla, besonders wenn ein Vermögen auf dem Spiel steht. Aber hier wird es wirklich zu lustig, denn natürlich geraten die Frauen in Streit. Außerdem sind Herzen zu vergeben und es heißt, dass Geld nicht glücklich macht. Lachanfälle sind garantiert.

