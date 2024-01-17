COUSUMAIN 3 Rue Pierre de Coubertin Thaon-les-Vosges
Espièglerie, douceur et rêverie sont au cœur de ce duo d’acrobatie et de jonglage bâti comme un grand jeu de construction.
Au départ, dans le cercle, il y a une ribambelle de boîtes, un garçon calme à l’air impassible, une fille alerte et vive. Ces deux-là s’approchent et se flairent, puis, hop ! s’élancent dans l’instant avec ardeur. Sans mot dire, ils mettent la main à la pâte, éprouvant la substance de ce qui les entoure. Les objets, le sol, le corps de l’autre deviennent sources d’un jeu incessant. On s’amuse à inventer des espaces, en hauteur ou à l’horizontal, à les rétrécir, les morceler et même à tout éparpiller.
Chemin faisant, ils font ami-ami avec la matière de la vie, avec ce qui peu à peu les réunit. À la fin, on en aura appris beaucoup sur les boîtes, sur le garçon, sur la fille, et sur tout ce qu’ils peuvent fabriquer ensemble.
Les douces péripéties du tandem mis en piste par Jeanne Mordoj nous font traverser le gai labyrinthe de la création libre. On y retrouve les sensations intenses et les émotions propres aux arts de la piste. Le vertige, le frisson et la jubilation s’entrelacent pour former comme un concentré de cirque à l’échelle des tout-petits.
Avec le soutien de Socosprint
Compagnie Bal
Conception : Jeanne Mordoj
Interprétation : Mesi Lounela et Johan Stockmar
Création sonore : Mathieu Werchowski
Création costumes : Fanny Gautreau
Régie générale : Clara Marchebout. Enfants
Mercredi 2024-01-17 15:00:00 fin : 2024-01-17 15:30:00. 5.5 EUR.
3 Rue Pierre de Coubertin Théâtre de la Rotonde
Thaon-les-Vosges 88150 Vosges Grand Est
Playfulness, gentleness and reverie are at the heart of this acrobatic and juggling duo, built like a great construction game.
At the start, in the circle, there’s a bevy of boxes, a calm, impassive-looking boy, a lively, alert girl. These two approach and sniff each other out, then leap into the moment with gusto. Without a word, they get to work, testing the substance of what surrounds them. Objects, the floor, each other?s bodies become sources of ceaseless play. We have fun inventing spaces, high or horizontal, shrinking them, breaking them up and even scattering everything.
Along the way, they make friends with the stuff of life, with what gradually brings them together. In the end, we learn a lot about boxes, boys and girls, and all the things they can make together.
The gentle adventures of Jeanne Mordoj?s tandem take us through the cheerful labyrinth of free creation. The intense sensations and emotions of the circus arts are on display. Vertigo, thrills and jubilation intertwine to form a circus concentrate for the very young.
With the support of Socosprint
Compagnie Bal
Concept: Jeanne Mordoj
Performance: Mesi Lounela and Johan Stockmar
Sound design: Mathieu Werchowski
Costume design: Fanny Gautreau
Stage manager: Clara Marchebout
El juego, la dulzura y el ensueño están en el corazón de este dúo de acróbatas y malabaristas, construido como un gran juego de construcción.
Al principio, en el círculo, hay un montón de cajas, un chico tranquilo e impasible y una chica viva y despierta. Los dos se acercan, se olfatean y se lanzan a la acción con entusiasmo. Sin decir una palabra, se ponen manos a la obra, probando la sustancia de lo que les rodea. Los objetos, el suelo, los cuerpos de los demás se convierten en fuentes de juego incesante. Se divierten inventando espacios, altos u horizontales, encogiéndolos, rompiéndolos e incluso esparciéndolo todo.
Por el camino, se hacen amigos de las cosas de la vida, de lo que poco a poco les une. Al final, habremos aprendido mucho sobre las cajas, los niños y las niñas, y todas las cosas que pueden hacer juntos.
Las suaves aventuras del tándem de Jeanne Mordoj nos llevan por el alegre laberinto de la creación libre. Evocan las intensas sensaciones y emociones de las artes circenses. Vértigo, emoción y júbilo se entrelazan para formar un concentrado de circo para los más pequeños.
Con el apoyo de Socosprint
Compañía Bal
Concepto: Jeanne Mordoj
Interpretación: Mesi Lounela y Johan Stockmar
Diseño de sonido: Mathieu Werchowski
Diseño de vestuario: Fanny Gautreau
Dirección de escena: Clara Marchebout
Ein Duo aus Akrobatik und Jonglage, das wie ein großer Baukasten aufgebaut ist, ist schelmisch, sanft und verträumt.
Am Anfang gibt es im Kreis eine Vielzahl von Kästen, einen ruhigen Jungen mit unbewegter Miene und ein aufgewecktes, lebhaftes Mädchen. Die beiden nähern sich und beschnuppern sich, dann, hoppla, stürzen sie sich mit Feuereifer in den Augenblick. Ohne ein Wort zu sagen, legen sie Hand an, um die Substanz dessen, was sie umgibt, zu erfahren. Die Gegenstände, der Boden, der Körper des anderen werden zur Quelle eines unaufhörlichen Spiels. Es macht Spaß, Räume zu erfinden, in der Höhe oder in der Horizontalen, sie zu verkleinern, zu zerstückeln und sogar alles zu verteilen.
Auf diese Weise freunden sie sich mit der Materie des Lebens an, mit dem, was sie nach und nach zusammenbringt. Am Ende werden wir viel über Schachteln, Jungen, Mädchen und alles, was sie zusammen herstellen können, gelernt haben.
Die sanften Abenteuer des von Jeanne Mordoj inszenierten Tandems führen uns durch das fröhliche Labyrinth des freien Schaffens. Wir finden dort die intensiven Empfindungen und Emotionen, die den Künsten der Manege eigen sind. Schwindel, Nervenkitzel und Jubel sind miteinander verwoben und bilden ein Zirkuskonzentrat, das auf die Bedürfnisse von Kleinkindern zugeschnitten ist.
Mit der Unterstützung von Socosprint
Bal-Kompanie
Konzept: Jeanne Mordoj
Darsteller: Mesi Lounela und Johan Stockmar
Tonschöpfung: Mathieu Werchowski
Kostümbild: Fanny Gautreau
Allgemeine Regie: Clara Marchebout
