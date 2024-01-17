COUSUMAIN 3 Rue Pierre de Coubertin Thaon-les-Vosges, 17 janvier 2024, Thaon-les-Vosges.

Thaon-les-Vosges,Vosges

Espièglerie, douceur et rêverie sont au cœur de ce duo d’acrobatie et de jonglage bâti comme un grand jeu de construction.

Au départ, dans le cercle, il y a une ribambelle de boîtes, un garçon calme à l’air impassible, une fille alerte et vive. Ces deux-là s’approchent et se flairent, puis, hop ! s’élancent dans l’instant avec ardeur. Sans mot dire, ils mettent la main à la pâte, éprouvant la substance de ce qui les entoure. Les objets, le sol, le corps de l’autre deviennent sources d’un jeu incessant. On s’amuse à inventer des espaces, en hauteur ou à l’horizontal, à les rétrécir, les morceler et même à tout éparpiller.

Chemin faisant, ils font ami-ami avec la matière de la vie, avec ce qui peu à peu les réunit. À la fin, on en aura appris beaucoup sur les boîtes, sur le garçon, sur la fille, et sur tout ce qu’ils peuvent fabriquer ensemble.

Les douces péripéties du tandem mis en piste par Jeanne Mordoj nous font traverser le gai labyrinthe de la création libre. On y retrouve les sensations intenses et les émotions propres aux arts de la piste. Le vertige, le frisson et la jubilation s’entrelacent pour former comme un concentré de cirque à l’échelle des tout-petits.

Avec le soutien de Socosprint

Compagnie Bal

Conception : Jeanne Mordoj

Interprétation : Mesi Lounela et Johan Stockmar

Création sonore : Mathieu Werchowski

Création costumes : Fanny Gautreau

Régie générale : Clara Marchebout. Enfants

Mercredi 2024-01-17 15:00:00 fin : 2024-01-17 15:30:00. 5.5 EUR.

3 Rue Pierre de Coubertin Théâtre de la Rotonde

Thaon-les-Vosges 88150 Vosges Grand Est



Playfulness, gentleness and reverie are at the heart of this acrobatic and juggling duo, built like a great construction game.

At the start, in the circle, there’s a bevy of boxes, a calm, impassive-looking boy, a lively, alert girl. These two approach and sniff each other out, then leap into the moment with gusto. Without a word, they get to work, testing the substance of what surrounds them. Objects, the floor, each other?s bodies become sources of ceaseless play. We have fun inventing spaces, high or horizontal, shrinking them, breaking them up and even scattering everything.

Along the way, they make friends with the stuff of life, with what gradually brings them together. In the end, we learn a lot about boxes, boys and girls, and all the things they can make together.

The gentle adventures of Jeanne Mordoj?s tandem take us through the cheerful labyrinth of free creation. The intense sensations and emotions of the circus arts are on display. Vertigo, thrills and jubilation intertwine to form a circus concentrate for the very young.

With the support of Socosprint

Compagnie Bal

Concept: Jeanne Mordoj

Performance: Mesi Lounela and Johan Stockmar

Sound design: Mathieu Werchowski

Costume design: Fanny Gautreau

Stage manager: Clara Marchebout

El juego, la dulzura y el ensueño están en el corazón de este dúo de acróbatas y malabaristas, construido como un gran juego de construcción.

Al principio, en el círculo, hay un montón de cajas, un chico tranquilo e impasible y una chica viva y despierta. Los dos se acercan, se olfatean y se lanzan a la acción con entusiasmo. Sin decir una palabra, se ponen manos a la obra, probando la sustancia de lo que les rodea. Los objetos, el suelo, los cuerpos de los demás se convierten en fuentes de juego incesante. Se divierten inventando espacios, altos u horizontales, encogiéndolos, rompiéndolos e incluso esparciéndolo todo.

Por el camino, se hacen amigos de las cosas de la vida, de lo que poco a poco les une. Al final, habremos aprendido mucho sobre las cajas, los niños y las niñas, y todas las cosas que pueden hacer juntos.

Las suaves aventuras del tándem de Jeanne Mordoj nos llevan por el alegre laberinto de la creación libre. Evocan las intensas sensaciones y emociones de las artes circenses. Vértigo, emoción y júbilo se entrelazan para formar un concentrado de circo para los más pequeños.

Con el apoyo de Socosprint

Compañía Bal

Concepto: Jeanne Mordoj

Interpretación: Mesi Lounela y Johan Stockmar

Diseño de sonido: Mathieu Werchowski

Diseño de vestuario: Fanny Gautreau

Dirección de escena: Clara Marchebout

Ein Duo aus Akrobatik und Jonglage, das wie ein großer Baukasten aufgebaut ist, ist schelmisch, sanft und verträumt.

Am Anfang gibt es im Kreis eine Vielzahl von Kästen, einen ruhigen Jungen mit unbewegter Miene und ein aufgewecktes, lebhaftes Mädchen. Die beiden nähern sich und beschnuppern sich, dann, hoppla, stürzen sie sich mit Feuereifer in den Augenblick. Ohne ein Wort zu sagen, legen sie Hand an, um die Substanz dessen, was sie umgibt, zu erfahren. Die Gegenstände, der Boden, der Körper des anderen werden zur Quelle eines unaufhörlichen Spiels. Es macht Spaß, Räume zu erfinden, in der Höhe oder in der Horizontalen, sie zu verkleinern, zu zerstückeln und sogar alles zu verteilen.

Auf diese Weise freunden sie sich mit der Materie des Lebens an, mit dem, was sie nach und nach zusammenbringt. Am Ende werden wir viel über Schachteln, Jungen, Mädchen und alles, was sie zusammen herstellen können, gelernt haben.

Die sanften Abenteuer des von Jeanne Mordoj inszenierten Tandems führen uns durch das fröhliche Labyrinth des freien Schaffens. Wir finden dort die intensiven Empfindungen und Emotionen, die den Künsten der Manege eigen sind. Schwindel, Nervenkitzel und Jubel sind miteinander verwoben und bilden ein Zirkuskonzentrat, das auf die Bedürfnisse von Kleinkindern zugeschnitten ist.

Mit der Unterstützung von Socosprint

Bal-Kompanie

Konzept: Jeanne Mordoj

Darsteller: Mesi Lounela und Johan Stockmar

Tonschöpfung: Mathieu Werchowski

Kostümbild: Fanny Gautreau

Allgemeine Regie: Clara Marchebout

