La Chica – Piano voix 3 Rue Montesquieu Créon, 24 novembre 2023, Créon.

Créon,Gironde

Née Sophie Fustec, la chanteuse franco-vénézuélienne a d’abord joué les claviéristes pour les chanteuses Mayra Andrade et Yaël Naïm, avant de former le groupe des 3SomeSisters, et de sortir son premier EP sous le nom de La Chica. Avec La Chica, on pénètre dans un autre monde… Seule au piano, experte en découpage de chant-sons, la Vénézuélienne de Belleville nous transporte dans son imaginaire poétique, onirique et intensément émouvant, en poursuivant ses expérimentations entre l’Amérique latine et l’Occident, entre Caracas et Belleville..

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 . EUR.

3 Rue Montesquieu Espace Culturel Les Arcades

Créon 33670 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Born Sophie Fustec, the Franco-Venezuelan singer first played keyboards for singers Mayra Andrade and Yaël Naïm, before forming the group 3SomeSisters, and releasing her first EP under the name La Chica. With La Chica, we enter another world? Alone at the piano, an expert at cutting song-sounds, the Venezuelan from Belleville transports us into her poetic, dreamlike and intensely moving imagination, continuing her experiments between Latin America and the West, between Caracas and Belleville.

Nacida Sophie Fustec, la cantante franco-venezolana tocó primero los teclados para los cantantes Mayra Andrade y Yaël Naïm, antes de formar el grupo 3SomeSisters y publicar su primer EP bajo el nombre de La Chica. Con La Chica, se adentra en otro mundo? Sola al piano, experta en recortar canciones y sonidos, la venezolana de Belleville nos transporta a su imaginario poético, onírico e intensamente conmovedor, continuando sus experimentos entre América Latina y Occidente, entre Caracas y Belleville.

Die französisch-venezolanische Sängerin, die als Sophie Fustec geboren wurde, spielte zunächst Keyboard für die Sängerinnen Mayra Andrade und Yaël Naïm, bevor sie die Band 3SomeSisters gründete und ihre erste EP unter dem Namen La Chica veröffentlichte. Mit La Chica betritt man eine andere Welt? Die Venezolanerin aus Belleville, die allein am Klavier sitzt und eine Meisterin im Schneiden von Gesang und Klängen ist, entführt uns in ihre poetische, traumhafte und intensiv bewegende Fantasie und setzt ihre Experimente zwischen Lateinamerika und dem Westen, zwischen Caracas und Belleville fort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT de l’Entre-deux-Mers