Théâtre des Gavroches : Du pain plein les poches 3 Rue Julia Viallatoux Brive-la-Gaillarde, 10 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Plongez dans l’univers absurde et intrigant de cette comédie noire, où deux hommes se disputent près d’un puits où un chien est tombé. L’homme à la canne et l’homme au chapeau se questionnent sur les mystères de cet incident, cherchant à savoir qui est responsable, pourquoi cela s’est produit et comment sauver l’animal.

Le 10 et 11 novembre à 20h.

Durée : 1h

Tarif plein : 12€ / Tarif réduit : 10€ / Tarif adhérent : 6€

Renseignements et réservations : 07.66.72.17.98 / theatredesgavroches@orange.fr.

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-11 . EUR.

3 Rue Julia Viallatoux

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Immerse yourself in the absurd and intriguing world of this black comedy, in which two men argue near a well where a dog has fallen. The man with the cane and the man with the hat question each other about the mysteries of this incident, trying to find out who is responsible, why it happened and how to save the animal.

November 10 and 11 at 8pm.

Running time: 1 hr

Full price : 12? / Reduced price : 10? / Membership fee: 6?

Information and bookings: 07.66.72.17.98 / theatredesgavroches@orange.fr

Sumérjase en el mundo absurdo e intrigante de esta comedia negra, en la que dos hombres discuten cerca de un pozo donde ha caído un perro. El hombre del bastón y el hombre del sombrero se interrogan mutuamente sobre los misterios de este incidente, intentando averiguar quién es el responsable, por qué ha ocurrido y cómo salvar al animal.

10 y 11 de noviembre a las 20.00 horas.

Duración: 1 hora

Precio completo: 12 euros / Precio reducido: 10 euros 10 / Precio abonado: 6

Información y reservas: 07.66.72.17.98 / theatredesgavroches@orange.fr

Tauchen Sie ein in die absurde und faszinierende Welt dieser schwarzen Komödie, in der sich zwei Männer an einem Brunnen streiten, in den ein Hund gefallen ist. Der Mann mit dem Stock und der Mann mit dem Hut rätseln über die Geheimnisse dieses Vorfalls und versuchen herauszufinden, wer dafür verantwortlich ist, warum es passiert ist und wie das Tier gerettet werden kann.

Am 10. und 11. November um 20 Uhr.

Dauer: 1 Stunde

Voller Preis: 12? / Ermäßigter Preis: 10 / Mitgliedstarif : 6 ?

Informationen und Reservierungen: 07.66.72.17.98 / theatredesgavroches@orange.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Brive Tourisme