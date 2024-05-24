LES RENCONTRES DU VENDREDI QUIZ 3 Rue Jean de La Fontaine Portiragnes, 24 mai 2024, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

Testez vos connaissances littéraires avec ce quiz savamment concocté pour titiller votre curiosité. Que vous soyez un bibliophile aguerri ou un lecteur occasionnel, il y a un défi pour tous.

#SAISONCULTURELLEPORTIRAGNES.

2024-05-24 14:30:00 fin : 2024-05-24 . .

3 Rue Jean de La Fontaine

Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie



Test your literary knowledge with this cleverly concocted quiz designed to tickle your curiosity. Whether you’re a seasoned bibliophile or an occasional reader, there’s a challenge for everyone.

#SAISONCULTURELLEPORTIRAGNES

Ponga a prueba sus conocimientos literarios con este ingenioso cuestionario diseñado para despertar su curiosidad. Tanto si es un bibliófilo experimentado como un lector ocasional, hay un reto para todos.

#SAISONCULTURELLEPORTIRAGNES

Testen Sie Ihr literarisches Wissen mit diesem geschickt zusammengestellten Quiz, das Ihre Neugierde wecken soll. Ob Sie nun ein erfahrener Bibliophiler oder ein Gelegenheitsleser sind, es gibt für jeden eine Herausforderung.

#KULTURSAISONPORTIRAGNES

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE