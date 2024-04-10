COLORIAGE GEANT 3 Rue Jean de La Fontaine Portiragnes, 10 avril 2024, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

Envie de faire une activité collective ? Parfait ! Nous vous attendons pour un atelier coloriage géant.

Le thème sera : » Partir à l’aventure « .

Petits et grands pourront s’exprimer seul ou à plusieurs sur une véritable aire de jeu. Un espace artistique sans limite pour colorier presque à l’infini ! En nappe, au mur, à même le sol, on s’instale comme on veut.

2024-04-10 14:00:00

Looking for a group activity? Perfect! We look forward to welcoming you to our giant coloring workshop.

The theme is « Adventure ».

Young and old alike will be able to express themselves, alone or with others, on a real playground. A limitless artistic space for coloring almost ad infinitum! Whether on a tablecloth, a wall or the floor, you can set up your coloring as you wish.

¿Busca una actividad de grupo? ¡Perfecto! Te esperamos en nuestro taller gigante de colorear.

El tema será: « Salir de aventura ».

Grandes y pequeños podrán expresarse solos o en grupo en un auténtico patio de recreo. ¡Un espacio artístico sin límites para colorear casi ad infinitum! Sobre un mantel, en la pared o en el suelo, podrás hacer tanto o tan poco como quieras.

Lust auf eine gemeinsame Aktivität? Perfekt! Wir erwarten Sie zu einem riesigen Malworkshop.

Das Thema lautet: « Auf Abenteuerreise gehen ».

Groß und Klein können sich allein oder zu mehreren auf einem echten Spielplatz austoben. Ein grenzenloser Kunstraum, in dem Sie fast endlos malen können! Ob als Tischdecke, an der Wand oder auf dem Boden, Sie können sich nach Lust und Laune verteilen.

