Dessins des Écoles du Nord – Exposition 3 Rue Jacques Villon Rouen, 14 octobre 2023, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Originaires des Flandres et de Hollande, d’Allemagne, de Suisse et d’Europe centrale, ces œuvres offrent un aperçu de la richesse du cabinet d’art graphique de la bibliothèque de Rouen, qui comporte plusieurs dizaines de milliers d’estampes et plusieurs milliers de dessins.

La sélection présentée, dont l’étude a permis la réattribution de certaines créations, nous amène à la rencontre d’une personnalité remarquable : l’historien de l’art Jules Hédou (1833-1905). Collectionneur ambitieux qui souhaitait réunir un panorama complet des arts graphiques européens de la Renaissance à son époque, il légua sa collection à la Ville de Rouen à son décès, pour « relever le goût en province ».

Jules Hédou affectionnait tout particulièrement des artistes peu connus en France comme Christoph Murer, Andreas Stech, Gottfried Bernhard Göz ou encore Wenzel Lorenz Reiner. Les grands noms ne l’intéressaient guère ce qui ne l’a pas empêché cependant d’avoir dans sa collection des artistes de premier plan comme Jan van de Cappelle, Abraham Bloemaert ou encore Claes Moeyaert.

Cet ensemble est complété par quelques manuscrits remarquables provenant de la collection d’un autre grand nom associé à la bibliothèque, Constant Leber (1780-1859), bibliophile et auteur d’essais historiques.

ATELIER :

Atelier de dessin d’observation pour dessinateurs confirmés ou non ! Du matériel sera mis à votre disposition.

Ado-adulte

Mardi 14 novembre à 17h

Samedi 9 décembre à 10h

Sur inscription : bibliotheque@rouen.fr ou 02 76 08 80 76 ou à l’accueil de la bibliothèque

VISITES GUIDÉES :

Samedi 18 novembre

Samedi 16 novembre

Horaires d’ouverture de la bibliothèque :

jeudi et vendredi : 13h à 18h

mardi : 13h à 19h

mercredi et samedi : 10h à 18h

Gratuit | Entrée libre.

Samedi 2023-10-14 10:00:00 fin : 2024-01-13 18:00:00. .

3 Rue Jacques Villon

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Originating from Flanders and Holland, Germany, Switzerland and Central Europe, these works offer a glimpse into the richness of the Rouen library?s graphic art collection, which includes tens of thousands of prints and several thousand drawings.

The selection presented, the study of which has led to the reallocation of certain creations, brings us face to face with a remarkable personality: the art historian Jules Hédou (1833-1905). An ambitious collector who wished to assemble a complete panorama of European graphic arts from the Renaissance to his own time, he bequeathed his collection to the City of Rouen on his death, to « raise taste in the provinces ».

Jules Hédou was particularly fond of artists little known in France, such as Christoph Murer, Andreas Stech, Gottfried Bernhard Göz and Wenzel Lorenz Reiner. He had little interest in the big names, but this didn’t prevent him from including leading artists such as Jan van de Cappelle, Abraham Bloemaert and Claes Moeyaert in his collection.

The collection is completed by a number of remarkable manuscripts from the collection of another great name associated with the library, Constant Leber (1780-1859), bibliophile and author of historical essays.

WORKSHOP :

Observational drawing workshop for experienced and novice artists alike! Materials provided.

Adults

Tuesday, November 14th at 5pm

Saturday, December 9, 10am

Registration: bibliotheque@rouen.fr or 02 76 08 80 76 or at the library reception desk

GUIDED TOURS :

Saturday, November 18

Saturday November 16th

Library opening hours :

thursday and Friday: 1pm to 6pm

tuesday: 1 pm to 7 pm

wednesday and Saturday: 10am to 6pm

Free admission

Procedentes de Flandes y Holanda, Alemania, Suiza y Europa Central, estas obras ofrecen una visión de la riqueza de la colección de arte gráfico de la biblioteca de Ruán, que incluye decenas de miles de grabados y varios miles de dibujos.

La selección expuesta, cuyo estudio ha permitido reasignar algunas de las obras, nos enfrenta a una figura notable: el historiador del arte Jules Hédou (1833-1905). Coleccionista ambicioso que deseaba reunir un panorama completo de las artes gráficas europeas desde el Renacimiento hasta su época, legó a su muerte su colección a la ciudad de Ruán, con el fin de « mejorar el gusto en provincias ».

Jules Hédou apreciaba especialmente a artistas poco conocidos en Francia, como Christoph Murer, Andreas Stech, Gottfried Bernhard Göz y Wenzel Lorenz Reiner. Le interesaban poco los grandes nombres, pero ello no le impidió incluir en su colección a artistas de primera fila como Jan van de Cappelle, Abraham Bloemaert y Claes Moeyaert.

La colección se completa con varios manuscritos notables de la colección de otro gran nombre asociado a la biblioteca, Constant Leber (1780-1859), bibliófilo y autor de ensayos históricos.

TALLER :

Taller de dibujo por observación para artistas experimentados y principiantes Se proporcionarán los materiales.

Adultos

Martes 14 de noviembre a las 17h

Sábado 9 de diciembre a las 10h

Inscripción obligatoria: bibliotheque@rouen.fr o 02 76 08 80 76 o en la recepción de la biblioteca

VISITAS GUIADAS :

Sábado 18 de noviembre

Sábado 16 de noviembre

Horario de la biblioteca :

jueves y viernes: de 13:00 a 18:00

martes: de 13:00 a 19:00

miércoles y sábado: de 10:00 a 18:00

Entrada gratuita

Die Werke stammen aus Flandern und Holland, Deutschland, der Schweiz und Mitteleuropa und bieten einen Einblick in das reiche Grafikkabinett der Bibliothek von Rouen, das mehrere zehntausend Drucke und mehrere tausend Zeichnungen umfasst.

Die präsentierte Auswahl, deren Untersuchung die Neuzuordnung einiger Werke ermöglichte, führt uns zur Begegnung mit einer bemerkenswerten Persönlichkeit: dem Kunsthistoriker Jules Hédou (1833-1905). Der ehrgeizige Sammler, der ein vollständiges Panorama der europäischen Grafik von der Renaissance bis zu seiner Zeit zusammenstellen wollte, vermachte seine Sammlung nach seinem Tod der Stadt Rouen, um « den Geschmack in der Provinz zu heben ».

Jules Hédou hatte eine besondere Vorliebe für in Frankreich wenig bekannte Künstler wie Christoph Murer, Andreas Stech, Gottfried Bernhard Göz oder Wenzel Lorenz Reiner. Große Namen interessierten ihn nicht, was ihn jedoch nicht davon abhielt, bedeutende Künstler wie Jan van de Cappelle, Abraham Bloemaert oder Claes Moeyaert in seiner Sammlung zu haben.

Die Sammlung wird durch einige bemerkenswerte Manuskripte aus der Sammlung eines anderen großen Namens ergänzt, der mit der Bibliothek in Verbindung gebracht wird: Constant Leber (1780-1859), ein Bibliophiler und Autor historischer Essays.

ATELIER:

Workshop zum Thema Beobachtungszeichnen für erfahrene und weniger erfahrene Zeichner! Material wird Ihnen zur Verfügung gestellt.

Ado-Erwachsene

Dienstag, 14. November um 17 Uhr

Samstag, 9. Dezember um 10 Uhr

Nach Anmeldung: bibliotheque@rouen.fr oder 02 76 08 80 76 oder am Empfang der Bibliothek

GEFÜHRTE BESICHTIGUNGEN :

Samstag, 18. November

Samstag, 16. November

Öffnungszeiten der Bibliothek :

donnerstag und Freitag: 13:00 bis 18:00 Uhr

dienstag: 13 bis 19 Uhr

mittwoch und Samstag: 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr

Kostenlos | Freier Eintritt

