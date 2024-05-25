Encombrant(s) 3 rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond, 25 mai 2024, Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Saint-Amand-Montrond,Cher

Un (trop) gros carton (trop) enrubanné. Un mobilier pliant modulable très pratique. Un engin qui nous rappelle que nous sommes connectés, qu’il y a autre chose à faire, qu’il y a autre chose tout court et qu’il faut y penser..

Samedi 2024-05-25 20:30:00 fin : 2024-05-25 . EUR.

3 rue Hôtel Dieu

Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



A (too) big (too) wrapped cardboard box. A practical piece of modular folding furniture. A machine that reminds us that we’re connected, that there’s more to do, that there’s more to think about.

Una caja de cartón (demasiado) grande y (demasiado) envuelta. Un mueble plegable modular muy práctico. Algo que nos recuerda que estamos conectados, que hay algo más que hacer, que hay algo más en conjunto, y que tenemos que pensar en ello.

Ein (zu) großer (zu) umwickelter Karton. Ein praktisches, modulares, zusammenklappbares Möbelstück. Ein Gerät, das uns daran erinnert, dass wir vernetzt sind, dass es noch etwas anderes zu tun gibt, dass es überhaupt noch etwas anderes gibt und dass man daran denken muss.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE