Libre penseur 3 rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond, 16 mars 2024, Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Saint-Amand-Montrond,Cher

Dans un écrin confidentiel, une comédienne, un musicien et un éclairagiste vont par leurs voix mêlées, dérouler le fil des quatre-vingt neuf derniers jours de Fernand Iveton, ouvrier tourneur algérois condamné à mort par l’État français en 1956 pour tentative de sabotage..

Samedi 2024-03-16 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-16 . EUR.

3 rue Hôtel Dieu

Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



In a confidential setting, an actress, a musician and a lighting designer use their combined voices to unravel the story of the last eighty-nine days of Fernand Iveton, the Algerian lathe worker sentenced to death by the French state in 1956 for attempted sabotage.

En un marco confidencial, una actriz, un músico y un iluminador desentrañan con sus voces la historia de los últimos ochenta y nueve días de Fernand Iveton, tornero de Argel condenado a muerte por el Estado francés en 1956 por intento de sabotaje.

In einem vertraulichen Rahmen werden eine Schauspielerin, ein Musiker und ein Beleuchter mit ihren Stimmen die letzten neunundachtzig Tage von Fernand Iveton, einem Dreher aus Algerien, der 1956 vom französischen Staat wegen Sabotageversuchs zum Tode verurteilt wurde, aufrollen.

